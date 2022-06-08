Hickory City Council adopts budget with no tax increase but increases to fees

The Hickory City Council adopted the budget for the upcoming fiscal year at Tuesday’s meeting.

The $126.2 million spending plan maintains the current tax rate of 62.75 cents per $100 of valuation.

Fees will increase under the bill, with the water and sewer fee going up 3%. City Manager Warren Wood said the average household would pay $60.29 with the new rates.

The monthly solid waste fee will be $26, an increase of $1.

The council will officially adopt the budget on second reading at its June 21 meeting. No one spoke during the public hearing on the budget Tuesday night.

The budget goes into effect at the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1.

One unusual feature of the new budget is the $1,000 across-the-board pay increase for all city employees that will be given in addition to the customary performance-based supplement.

The cost-of-living-adjustment comes at a time when employees are facing rising prices, and the city is facing struggles filling open positions.

Wood told the council the $1,000 pay bump would only apply to current city employees.

When Councilwoman Jill Patton asked Wood if there was any way to adjust employee wages over the fiscal year depending on the inflation situation, Wood responded: “The way you would do that is just reduce salaries, and I don’t know that we would recommend that but city council could choose to do that.”

A change to recycling?

Wood mentioned during his presentation to the council that the city would be looking into alternative approaches for recycling, specifically recycling of household goods, in the coming years.

“The market for recycled goods is not what it used to be, and just to be quite honest, a lot of that is ending up in a landfill,” Wood said. “So you’re paying for recycling that’s going to the landfill in many cases.”

He said this was the case because people put recyclables in the wrong containers, contaminating the loads and resulting in them being sent to the landfill.

In terms of cost, Wood said it costs about $36 per ton to send items to landfill as opposed to $120 per ton for recycling. He also said other cities in North Carolina are moving away from residential recycling collection to service through convenience centers.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

