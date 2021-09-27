Hickory, Catawba County to meet on $7.2 million incentive deal

Hickory and Catawba County leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss roughly $7 million in incentives for an economic development project.

The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. at the Hickory Metro Convention Center located at 1960 13th Avenue Drive SE and will include a public hearing for those interested in speaking on the incentives.

The name of the company set to receive incentives was not provided in the legal release, nor was the address.

As part of the deal, the city and county would provide up to nearly $7.2 million in incentives, with $3.7 million coming from the city and $3.5 million coming from the county.

The deal includes a little more than $1 million for property improvements that will be split evenly between city and county.

The company in question will be required to create jobs, though the details of how many jobs would need to be created in what timeframe was not included in the notice.

