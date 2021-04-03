 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory, Catawba County to consider business incentives at meeting
0 comments
alert top story

Hickory, Catawba County to consider business incentives at meeting

{{featured_button_text}}
Construction Continues

The Hickory City Council and Catawba County Board of Commissioners will meet April 13 to consider incentives for a company locating in the Trivium Corporate Center. Workers are seen above constructing a different development located in the business park.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Leaders from Hickory and Catawba County will meet April 13 to consider at least $1.2 million in incentives for a company that has not yet been identified.

The notice released by the city of Hickory on Friday referred to a “Project Jordan,” but did not name a specific company.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The company would receive the $1.2 million incentive through the discounted sale of 16 acres of land in Trivium Corporate Center. Trivium is the business park being built between Startown and Robinwood roads.

The governments would agree to sell land in Trivium Corporate Center to the company at $20,000 an acre. The land was originally marketed at $95,000 per acre, according to the notice.

The corporate center board, which includes membership from the city, county and Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, will also meet at the same time as the Hickory City Council and Catawba County Board of Commissioners.

The agreement would also include a commitment by the company to create jobs, though details on how many jobs would need to be created over what timeframe were not included in the notice.

Kevin Griffin is the city

of Hickory reporter at

the Hickory Daily Record.

Economic Incentive Meeting

Where: Hickory Metro Convention Center, 1960 13th Avenue Drive SE

When: 4 p.m. on April 13

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert