Hickory, Catawba County to consider business incentives at meeting

Leaders from Hickory and Catawba County will meet April 13 to consider at least $1.2 million in incentives for a company that has not yet been identified.

The notice released by the city of Hickory on Friday referred to a “Project Jordan,” but did not name a specific company.

The company would receive the $1.2 million incentive through the discounted sale of 16 acres of land in Trivium Corporate Center. Trivium is the business park being built between Startown and Robinwood roads.

The governments would agree to sell land in Trivium Corporate Center to the company at $20,000 an acre. The land was originally marketed at $95,000 per acre, according to the notice.

The corporate center board, which includes membership from the city, county and Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, will also meet at the same time as the Hickory City Council and Catawba County Board of Commissioners.

The agreement would also include a commitment by the company to create jobs, though details on how many jobs would need to be created over what timeframe were not included in the notice.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

