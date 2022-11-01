Hickory, Catawba County receive $1.1 million in opioid settlement funds

Hickory and Catawba County have received their first payments from a settlement with opioid companies. The initial decision over how funds will be spent could come as soon as the next few months.

Catawba County has received two initial payments totaling nearly $1.1 million, Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said. Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the city has received almost $26,600 so far.

These funds are proceeds from the $26 billion settlement the state reached with drug distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson in 2021.

North Carolina is set to get $750 million of that total, the vast majority of which will be disbursed to county and municipal governments.

A dashboard tracking the settlement payments to local governments shows different figures for the amounts distributed to local governments so far — almost $513,000 for Catawba County and nearly $23,500 for Hickory.

A note included with the dashboard specifies the payment schedule is based on information available to the North Carolina Department of Justice in the spring and could change.

How much money should county expect?

The dashboard lists Catawba County as receiving a total of more than $13.3 million between now and 2038. Hickory is set to get $611,000 in that same time period, according to the dashboard.

Those numbers are in line with the amounts North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein promised when he visited the Hickory Police Department in April.

That money will be split up into annual payments. For the county, those payments will range from about $589,000 to a little more than $1.1 million. Hickory’s annual disbursements will range from about $27,000 to $50,700.

Where will the money go?

Funds from the settlement must go to responding to the opioid epidemic and its effects but local governments will have the ability to make decisions about where that money will go.

McCauley said the county will be looking at how to spend the money in the coming months.

Regarding Hickory’s plans, Killian said: “Plans for the opioid funds have not been finalized at this time; that will be determined during the next budget cycle.”

The city conducts budget planning throughout much of the year, with the final proposed budget released in late spring and voted on by council in June. The new budget would go into effect on July 1.

The state and local governments have signed onto a memorandum of agreement which outlines two processes local governments can use for spending the settlement funds.

The first, called Option A, allows for the local government to direct funding to programs specifically listed in the agreement, including addiction treatment, housing and employment programs for people in recovery, Naloxone distribution and law enforcement diversion programs.

Under Option B, local governments would be able to choose from a longer list of programs and initiatives provided the local government conducts a collaborative strategic planning process in which the local government engages stakeholders.

The list of stakeholders would include health care and social services providers, educators, business leaders, law enforcement and people struggling with addiction and their families.

Local governments adopting Option B would be required to appoint an individual or group as a facilitator for the process. The planning process would end with a report and set of recommendations submitted to the city council or board of commissioners.

Some prominent individuals working to address the opioid problem in the community, including Michelle Mathis of Olive Branch Ministry and Tim Lentz of Catawba Valley Healthcare, have voiced support for a collaborative approach.

The most significant program for local governments at this point is the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program, which allows people facing low-level drug offenses to undergo a treatment program instead of being prosecuted.

LEAD is a partnership of six local law enforcement agencies, including the Hickory Police Department and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office as well as District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office, Partners Health Management and Catawba Valley Healthcare.

Hickory Police Maj. Reed Baer has pointed to promising results for the program. In April, he said 57% of the people who stayed in the program had not gotten in trouble again.