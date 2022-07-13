Hickory candidates highlight clear differences at forum

In many ways, the core differences between the candidates running in this year’s Hickory elections come down to the question of how well things are going in the city.

The candidates had an opportunity to share their views Tuesday night at a forum organized by the League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley and the Hickory Daily Record.

For Mayor Hank Guess and Ward 5 Councilman David Zagaroli, who are both seeking reelection, the answer to whether Hickory is in a good position was a resounding "yes."

Guess, 62, a former Hickory police officer and current reserve officer with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, discussed the challenges facing the area in the early 2010s amid the job losses in the furniture and textile industries.

“We couldn’t let things just continue as they were,” Guess said. “The solution was that, if we don’t invest in ourselves, we can’t expect anyone else to invest in us. So that was the motto that we went forward with as a result of losing those jobs.”

The city promoted a $40 million bond referendum to build new pedestrian and biking infrastructure through projects known as the City Walk and Riverwalk, as well as the Trivium Corporate Center off Startown and Robinwood roads. The referendum passed in 2014.

Guess contends these efforts have helped to revitalize the area by attracting businesses and young workers.

Zagaroli, 80, a retired furniture designer, agreed.

“What we have done in the last eight years has been just fabulous,” Zagaroli said, adding: “When I first got on the council, my concern was to get jobs here. Now my concern is to get housing for the jobs and to get people here and encourage people to work in Hickory and play in Hickory.”

Al Hoover and Chris Simmons, the men challenging Guess and Zagaroli respectively, were more critical of the way the city is run.

“They said if you’re not satisfied with your politicians, run for office. So that’s what I’m doing,” said Hoover, 68, a former sheriff’s deputy and IBM employee.

His frustrations included recent increases to the property tax rate implemented to cover costs associated with the bonds for projects such as the City Walk. Hoover pledged to lower taxes.

Hoover’s mantra is, “I want to be a working mayor.” He said he wants to meet regularly with residents and respond to their concerns.

During the forum, Hoover listed a number of problems he wanted to tackle from the cost of housing and price gouging to finding ways to help seniors and even fixing “the long lines at, like, Walmart.”

The most contentious moment between Guess and Hoover occurred after Hoover said he wanted police officers to do a better job of enforcing handicapped parking violations and that he would fire officers who did not ticket people for violations.

Guess responded that it’s not the role of the mayor or other council members to fire individual city employees and that the only employees the council directly hires are city manager and city attorney.

And while Zagaroli was effusive in his praise of the city’s efforts through the bond program, Simmons, 59, who works in pastoral care at Frye Regional Medical Center, felt differently.

“I’m not sure that we should have done the City Walk or the arches or even Trivium (business park),” Simmons said. “There is an abundance of research out there regarding how you handle economic recovery in the demise of manufacturing, and there are cities out there that we could have looked at. We could have hired consultants.”

He questioned the effectiveness of the 42-member Bond Implementation Commission to address those challenges as opposed to relying on experts and best practices.

While he said projects like the City Walk and Trivium do offer benefits, he questioned whether the city had really taken the right approach to growth and development.

Simmons also challenged Zagaroli when the councilman referenced a recent ranking from usnews.com which listed the four-county Hickory Metropolitan Statistical Area as the most affordable area for housing in the country.

He said that accolade is not necessarily a positive sign.

“We fought diversity in terms of industries coming here and as a result we had some of the lowest wages in the country and the yield of that is being in the bottom of educational attainment and being in the bottom in median incomes,” Simmons said. “That’s why we’re most affordable. So it’s not something I would brag about. It’s something that we need to improve.”

He added: “We need to become a more valuable place to live. I don’t mean a more expensive place to live.”

Zagaroli responded: “That was then. This is now.” He went on to describe changes in manufacturing and the higher wages in the industry, saying some upholsterers earn $80,000 a year or more.

“We started out years and years ago as a factory town, obviously, and we are growing slowly and surely to more diversity relative to manufacturing,” Zagaroli said.

In addition to the four candidates running in the competitive races, Ward 4 Councilman David Williams and Ward 6 Councilwoman Jill Patton are running unopposed. Williams and Patton spoke briefly at the forum.