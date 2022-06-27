Hickory, Burke County leaders unveil $1.5 million hangar at Hickory Regional Airport

Officials from Hickory and Burke County celebrated the completion of a new 12,000-square-foot hangar at the Hickory Regional Airport on Monday.

The unveiling of the new hangar, which is large enough to hold up to four planes, comes 15 months after leaders from the respective local governments entered an agreement for construction of the hangar. The airport is within the city of Hickory and Burke County.

Hickory agreed to cover the design and construction of the structure. The Hickory City Council awarded the $1.5 million construction contract to Wilkie Construction in October 2021. The initial cost estimate for the project in March 2021 was $1.2 million.

In return, Burke County agreed to pay up to $600,000 of the cost through new tax revenues generated from the airport.

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess and Burke County Board of Commissioners Chairman Scott Mulwee touted the partnership and the advantages it brings to both communities.

“The more valuable we make this airport, the more valuable we make this region. And we’re looking at this as part of a business investment,” Mulwee said.

Officials from both local governments expressed a desire to work together again.

“When are we going to build another one?” Mulwee asked the Hickory officials.

Mayor Hank Guess said it won’t be too long.

Guess said he expects the short runway at the airport will close this year. Some of that former runway space will be used to build 12 t-shaped hangars.

The smaller hangars would serve smaller planes and free up the bigger hangars for larger aircraft, he said.

Guess said construction on new hangars could begin as soon as this year. The city is also planning to extend the airport's longest runway from its current length of 6,400 feet to 7,000 feet at some point.

It’s a dynamic time for the airport in other respects, as well.

Last week, the Hickory City Council awarded a $1.2 million design contract for a new building that will serve as the home of both the Hickory Aviation Museum and a Catawba Valley Community College workforce center.

The total cost for that project is $22 million. While there is no clear timeline for construction yet, Deputy City Manager Rodney Miller said the city could break ground in the spring of 2023.

At the same time, Hickory and Burke County are in talks about potential business and residential development by the airport.

“We don’t have any immediate announcements at this time but I would say stay tuned,” Guess said.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

