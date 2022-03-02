 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hickory brings in Charlotte law firm following arch collapse; construction law is specialty
HICKORY CITY COUNCIL

Hickory brings in Charlotte law firm following arch collapse; construction law is specialty

Hickory City Attorney John Crone, right, listens as City Manager Warren Wood speaks Tuesday. Crone said he is distancing himself from legal discussions that have followed the collapse of the City Walk arches because his firm has done business with at least one of the companies involved. 

 ROBERT C. REED,RECORD

The city of Hickory has retained the services of a Charlotte-based law firm in the wake of the collapse of the City Walk arches.

Hickory City Attorney John Crone confirmed the hiring of Rosenwood, Rose & Litwak after Tuesday’s Hickory City Council meeting.

Construction law is one of the firm’s specialties. The firm’s accomplishments included securing “a multi-million dollar arbitration award for Harrah’s Cherokee on a construction defect claim involving precast concrete parking garages,” the Rosenwood Rose website says.

“It’s a well-respected firm, and I think all entities will be well-represented,” Crone said.

Crone said council action was not required to retain the firm. The council did not take any action during open session, though members did discuss potential litigation in closed session.

Crone sat outside the meeting room while the council discussed the matter. He explained later that he did not take part in the discussions because his firm has represented City Walk contractor Neill Grading & Construction Co.

“I’m totally excusing myself from any discussion of it,” Crone said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

