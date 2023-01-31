Hickory bond commission's work is done, city leaders say

The 42-member commission formed to guide Hickory’s $90 million bond program is now inactive though the city ordinance establishing the body is still on the books.

The commission’s last official meeting was in August 2021 and the terms of all members expired last June without reappointments.

Regarding the commission, Hickory Councilwoman Jill Patton said: “Their work basically is wrapped up, is my understanding.”

The commission was formed in 2015 to provide resident input into the spending of the $40 million of bond funds approved by voters in 2014. With the addition of grants, the bond program now totals about $90 million.

Members were appointed by the Hickory City Council and drawn from the membership of other city committees. The Chamber of Catawba County also appointed a member to the body.

The commission met with designers and consultants to make recommendations to the Hickory City Council on such projects as the City Walk and Riverwalk, which have been central to the city’s revitalization strategy for the last decade.

Commission members were also tasked with keeping the public informed about the various projects.

At this point, all the projects have been designed. City leaders celebrated the opening of City Walk in 2021. The city expects two more key walkway projects — the Riverwalk and Aviation Walk — will be complete this year.

They also anticipate bidding the two remaining walkways, the Historic Ridgeview Walk and OLLE Art, for construction this year.

When asked about the status of the bond commission, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said, “The Bond Commission has fulfilled its primary purpose to guide the design process of the bond program.”

At the same time, the provisions in the city code authorizing the bond commission are still in effect. Patton said the city will have to look at removing that authorization at some point.

“I think we’ll probably just need to address it,” Patton said.

She added, “It’s one of those sort of things where you need to occasionally clean up what’s in your ordinances, and that’s one of them.”

Patton said she wanted to ensure the former members of the commission could be brought together for events celebrating the completion of projects.