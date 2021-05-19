Hickory asks residents to join fight against litter

The city of Hickory wants residents to commit to preventing and removing litter as part of its Litter Quitter campaign.
The city has set up a web page for the new initiative where residents can pledge to reducing and picking up litter throughout the community.
The anti-litter campaign grew out of a request from Mayor Hank Guess in 2019. Guess tasked the Community Appearance Commission with developing a plan for dealing with litter in the city.
Cal Overby, a city planner who serves as the staff liaison for the commission, went to work with the commission and other local entities, including the city’s Office of Communications.
Communications and Marketing Manager Dana Kaminske, Communications Specialist Sarah Killian, graphic designer Melissa Mooney and others in the department drew influences from other national and international campaigns in creating the local initiative.
“We wanted this campaign to be fun but educational, because if it’s not fun people aren’t going to necessarily grab ahold of it,” Kaminske said. “So Litter Quitter was born from that premise.”
The Litter Quitter web page lists Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation, Catawba County Convention Center and Visitors Bureau, Keep Catawba County Beautiful and Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics as partners.
The campaign also includes events where community members can come together to pick up litter. The first such litter sweep is scheduled for this Saturday at Glenn Hilton Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
As the pandemic subsides, Kaminske said the city hopes to reach out to various community groups to give presentations on the city’s anti-litter efforts.
Costs of litter
Public Works Director Steve Miller estimated that on average city and community service workers pick up between 4,000 and 5,000 bags of litter annually.
While litter is a perennial concern, there are times when it may get worse than others, Miller said.
It seems the pandemic has led to an increase in litter in some places.
At the same time, the community service program with the court system was suspended as a result of COVID-19, Miller said.
“The biggest thing I would like for people to take away from litter in general is someone has to pick it up eventually and if we’re paying people to pick it up that money’s passed down eventually,” Miller said, noting the money and time that public and private entities have to devote to throwing away stray garbage.
Community Involvement
Kaminske noted there are residents who are currently involved in litter pickups and said the city hopes to highlight their efforts through the campaign.
Todd Byrd and Bruce Hooker are two such citizens.
Byrd said he has been active in picking up litter in the Cloninger Mill Road area. Recently, he set up a group called Catawba Cleanup Crew that has held several events around the city.
Hooker focuses his efforts on his own Kenworth community.
He is trying to establish a group called Hickory Citizens Litter Project. Hooker has also participated with Catawba Cleanup Crew.
When it comes to combatting litter, Byrd recommended that people keep a bag in their car so they can dispose of trash without throwing it out the window.
He also said requiring shopping centers to have outdoor trashcans could also be helpful.
Both Byrd and Hooker agreed that one of the most effective ways to make a dent in the litter problem is to have individual residents take responsibility for specific parts of the city.
“It’s a constant battle but if we can get enough people to adopt a small little route and just kind of have that their little fiefdom, that would really go a long way to making the community … more litter-free,” Hooker said.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.