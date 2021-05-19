Hickory asks residents to join fight against litter

Kaminske noted there are residents who are currently involved in litter pickups and said the city hopes to highlight their efforts through the campaign.

Todd Byrd and Bruce Hooker are two such citizens.

Byrd said he has been active in picking up litter in the Cloninger Mill Road area. Recently, he set up a group called Catawba Cleanup Crew that has held several events around the city.

Hooker focuses his efforts on his own Kenworth community.

He is trying to establish a group called Hickory Citizens Litter Project. Hooker has also participated with Catawba Cleanup Crew.

When it comes to combatting litter, Byrd recommended that people keep a bag in their car so they can dispose of trash without throwing it out the window.

He also said requiring shopping centers to have outdoor trashcans could also be helpful.

Both Byrd and Hooker agreed that one of the most effective ways to make a dent in the litter problem is to have individual residents take responsibility for specific parts of the city.

“It’s a constant battle but if we can get enough people to adopt a small little route and just kind of have that their little fiefdom, that would really go a long way to making the community … more litter-free,” Hooker said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.