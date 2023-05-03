The Hickory City Council approved up to $1.7 million in new incentives for Merchant Distributors Inc. to support the distribution company’s latest development project.

Under the agreement, the city will provide up to $1.37 million in tax incentives for eight years along with a $350,000 infrastructure improvement grant to the company, according to documents in the council’s agenda packet.

The company is required to create 125 jobs and invest $35 million in the project. These jobs will pay an average of $59,000 a year, Hickory Business Services Manager Dave Leonetti told the council.

Leonetti said the company will be converting some of its existing space into cold storage space for perishable goods. He said the company expects to begin work within a few months.

The state has estimated the project will add more than $300 million in value to the North Carolina economy over the next 12 years, Leonetti said.

The project has already received other incentives, including more than $1 million from the state and a 10-year tax incentive deal with Caldwell County.

In North Carolina, local governments provide tax incentives by refunding an agreed upon portion of tax revenues. The agreement between Hickory and MDI approved Tuesday caps that total amount around $1.37 million.

“The other important thing to know is that we establish the baseline tax value and the incentives are only based on what’s created over and above that current tax value,” Leonetti said.

Leonetti also discussed the economic importance of MDI to Hickory, saying the company is the city’s largest taxpayer with an assessed value of more than $200 million when the rolling stock of vehicles is taken into account.

The company employs more than 1,800 people and owns 480 acres of land in the area.

This is the second time in recent years the city has agreed to provide incentives for MDI.

In 2020, the city agreed to up to $4.4 million in incentives for an MDI expansion which includes $120 million of investment to add 200,000 square feet of space and the creation of 111 jobs. The 2020 expansion involved adding capacity for automation, Leonetti said Tuesday.