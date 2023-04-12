Hickory’s longtime city attorney will be leaving his position at the end of June, the city announced Wednesday.

John Crone has served as the city’s attorney for 28 years. The position of city attorney is one of two directly appointed by the Hickory City Council. The other is city manager.

Crone first announced his plans to retire in December, but gave no date of his departure at that time.

“It has been my honor to represent the city of Hickory, mayor and city council,” Crone said via the release. “As a Hickory native, born and raised here, I was always humbled to serve my community. I know the city council will find someone that enjoys the job as much as I have.”

While Crone is leaving his position with the city, he will remain a practicing attorney at the firm of Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor, according to the release from the city.

The city council began the process of searching for Crone’s successor shortly after his announcement last year. They held a closed session meeting in January to discuss the matter.

No action was taken at that time, and the city has not yet announced a new city attorney.