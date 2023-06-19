The Hickory City Council will consider annexing 19 acres of land on North Center Street to allow for construction of a 210-unit residential project at their Tuesday meeting.

The council approved a rezoning for the development last year. Charlotte-based Lat Purser & Associates is the developer on the project. The 210-unit project will include rental apartments, townhomes and cottage-style dwellings.

The land is on North Center Street near the intersection with First Street Northwest.

The property would need to be annexed to access the city services needed to build the homes, according to documents in the council’s agenda packet.

Residents of the nearby Moore’s Ferry neighborhood spoke against the development at several public meetings last year, arguing it would have a negative impact on their community.

The concern from residents did prompt some changes to the design plans, including reducing the number of units from 258 to 210.

The council will hold a public hearing prior to the vote. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall at 76 N. Center St.