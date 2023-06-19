The Hickory City Council will consider annexing 19 acres of land on North Center Street to allow for construction of a 210-unit residential project at their Tuesday meeting.
The council approved a rezoning for the development last year. Charlotte-based Lat Purser & Associates is the developer on the project. The 210-unit project will include rental apartments, townhomes and cottage-style dwellings.
The land is on North Center Street near the intersection with First Street Northwest.
The property would need to be annexed to access the city services needed to build the homes, according to documents in the council’s agenda packet.
Residents of the nearby Moore’s Ferry neighborhood spoke against the development at several public meetings last year, arguing it would have a negative impact on their community.
- See the video of IHOP fight in Hickory; man who recorded altercation shares his thoughts
- See the flames: UPS truck catches fire on US 321 in Hickory, traffic delayed
- State-title-winning Hickory coach dead at 77; Elder was Long View councilman
- Lenoir police release names of officer, deceased woman in Tuesday shooting
- 'Basketball has never let me down': Newton-Conover alum Chyna Cornwell makes her mark at Rutgers
- Soldiers Reunion to have later parade start, new logo
- Suspect wanted in Iredell, Alexander led Burke deputies on chase
- LEAVING A LEGACY: Former Hickory coach, Lenoir-Rhyne football player Elder made a lasting impact
- Hickory home to rock concerts, City Walk Stroll over weekend
- Conover man gets 3 years in prison for stealing more than $1 million from employer
- Hickory woman who lost feet to disease gets new shoes, cane, cheeseburger
- Lenoir officer shoots, kills woman; officer on leave pending SBI investigation
- Drugs, guns, cash seized in Bethlehem, 5 arrested
- Man charged with beating roommate to death at Statesville assisted living center
- Do you have to yield for a funeral procession in North Carolina? What the law says
The concern from residents did prompt some changes to the design plans, including reducing the number of units from 258 to 210.
The council will hold a public hearing prior to the vote. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall at 76 N. Center St.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.