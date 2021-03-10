Hickory airport to get new 12K-square-foot hangar

To mark the occasion, Jeffrey Brittain, chairman of the Burke County commissioners, gave each member of the Hickory City Council and some other staff walking sticks in a nod to the trail projects currently underway in both communities.

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said the agreement is a continuation of the “commitment that we’ve made to the citizens of Hickory to grow our tax base and to create economic development.”

Brittain heralded the agreement as the start of “a great new partnership” between the city and the county.

“We look forward to this really being the beginning of a great relationship that maybe this is just the starting point — maybe other hangars, maybe other economic development projects here around the airport that can benefit both Burke County and Hickory,” Brittain said.

City and airport leaders also discussed some of the changes the city hopes to make at the airport.

These plans included the closing of the airport’s short runway, extending the 6,400-foot runway to 7,000 feet and a the goal of returning commercial air service at the airport.