Hickory adopts plan for bike, pedestrian improvements

Seagle said that type of arrangement is more common in Europe, but has been used in some places in the United States.

Cock said the concept was suggested for that stretch of road because of the low traffic volumes and that it would not work everywhere.

The design was met with some skepticism by council members.

“There would have to be a tremendous amount of education, I would think,” said Guess, who added that he thought the design might work better if there were a centerline in the travel lane for cars.

The design in the presentation did not include a centerline for car traffic, but some designs presented in the report itself show options with the centerline.

Cock and Marshall emphasized that it was just an idea for the city to consider.

There was also some discussion of how the projects could be funded.

One major source of funding would come from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The NCDOT has changed its funding model to completely fund costs for bike lanes and sidewalk improvements in places where NCDOT projects are underway, Seagle and Marshall said.