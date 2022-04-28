Here's what the candidates had to say at Republican debate

Candidates in four primary races took part in a debate hosted by the Catawba County Republican Women’s Club at Pin Station in Newton on Tuesday evening.

Here’s a look at some of what the candidates had to say:

Catawba County Board of Commissioners

The Republican primary for Catawba County commissioners is by far the most crowded local race. Since three seats are up for election and only two incumbents are running again, there will also be at least one new member on the board.

Incumbents Randy Isenhower and Sherry Butler pointed to their record in making their case for another term.

Isenhower said the present board had built up a strong conservative record, alluding to the support for law enforcement and resistance to removing the Confederate statute in Newton, a stance which he described as protecting the county’s heritage.

“We do have to be vigilant about the other forces — I call them dark forces — coming in,” Isenhower said.

Butler emphasized her ability as a retiree to invest the time needed to do the job, adding that she wanted to work to preserve the county for future generations.

The three challengers also tried to distinguish themselves as they made their case.

Robert Abernethy said that at 40 years old he offered both youth and experience, pointing to his two terms on the Newton City Council.

Ronn Abernathy, a current member of the Catawba County Board of Education, said he is a compassionate leader and hard worker who will be ready to work in the county’s interest from his first day if elected.

Cole Setzer highlighted his deep love for the county and said his experience as a veteran and accountant set him apart from others running.

One of the biggest points of distinction among the candidates was on term limits.

Isenhower and Butler said they opposed term limits for commissioners. Isenhower pointed to the need for institutional knowledge and need to examine circumstances on a case-by-case basis while Butler said the key thing was ensuring local leaders continued to share their constituents’ values.

Ronn Abernathy was somewhat torn on the issue. While he said he did not like the idea of the same people spending decades in office, he did say that some time in office is needed to learn the job.

“My first four years, I was very much a student and then after that I became being able to be an active participant in the process,” Abernathy said.

Robert Abernethy strongly disagreed, saying he believes in term limits and that three terms would be a good rule.

Abernethy said it only took him six months to get the hang of things while on the Newton City Council and that candidates really needed to go through one budget cycle to gain the needed experience.

Setzer said he supported limits of three terms.

The winners of the Republican primary will face one Democrat, Wendy Boulanger Kennedy, in the November general election.

Catawba County Clerk of Court

Catawba County Clerk of Court Kim Sigmon, who is seeking a third term in the job, faced off against opponent Patty Cook in the debate.

Sigmon said she transformed the clerk’s office from a place where customer service was poor and morale was low to an office that provided quality service for all in an environment where people were happy to work.

Cook, who worked as deputy and assistant clerk for a little more than 20 years, said her time working in the office, as well as her current job as a legal assistant, gave her the experience needed to do the job.

One area of difference between the two candidates involved whether employees should be trained in multiple areas.

Sigmon said cross-training is essential.

“You’ve got people that are sick,” Sigmon said. You’ve got people that are going to be out on vacation. You have to have backup.”

Cook said she believed cross-training can make employees valuable but there are some departments where specialization may be better.

“I would encourage cross-training, but it’s not going to be anything mandatory,” Cook said.

Cook did not respond to Sigmon’s criticism of the office at the time Sigmon took office, which would have covered the period when Cook was working in the office.

Cook did however allude to a turnover problem at the clerk’s office, citing it as one thing she wanted to address if elected.

Sigmon responded by saying she had to let some people go because of bad behavior on the job.

“When they’re intoxicated in courtrooms and things like that, they’re not functional in the office, you have to make changes,” Sigmon said, adding: “I’ll take it for the change any day.”

The Republican primary will be decisive for who wins the seat since no other candidates have filed from other parties.

N.C. House District 89

Longtime incumbent Rep. Mitchell Setzer was not present for the debate, allowing his opponents Kelli Moore and Benjamin Devine to take center stage.

Moore and Devine showed broad points of agreement and cited returning local control over educational decisions to parents and local authorities and limiting the emergency powers Gov. Roy Cooper exercised during the pandemic.

Devine, who often gave short answers and seemed uneasy speaking before the crowd said: “My strong suit is not public speaking but it is leadership and problem solving skills that I (have).”

He said the things he has learned about agriculture and business through his work as a farmer would be valuable assets as a representative.

Moore discussed her work with children and families in the court system and Department of Social Services, saying these interactions helped her understand people from various backgrounds.

“I can relate to a lot of different types of people and I feel like that is something different that we don’t have in Raleigh right now,” Moore said. “I think a lot of our politicians can’t relate to the average person anymore.”

The winner of the Republican primary will face no opposition in the general election.

10th Congressional District

Rep. Patrick McHenry is facing four primary challengers in his effort to win an eighth term in Congress.

McHenry did not attend Tuesday’s debate but three of his opponents — Dr. Michael Magnotta of Morganton, Dr. Gary Robinson of Statesville and Richard Speer of Lincolnton — were present for the debate Tuesday.

There was little disagreement among the three candidates on major issues. All three opposed vaccine and mask mandates. Magnotta and Speer explicitly said they favored abolishing the U.S. Department of Education while Robinson said “education belongs at the community level and nowhere else.”

The candidates did offer some ways of distinguishing themselves from one another. Robinson pledged that he would donate his salary to schools in the district if elected.

Magnotta described himself as someone who was willing to make sacrifices to fight for the freedom of constituents.

Speer, a U.S. Army veteran, spoke of working with other veterans in Congress to form a coalition to block policies they find objectionable.

The winner of the Republican primary will face the winner of the Democratic primary, which is being contested between Michael Felder and Pam Genant.

