The six applicants for Hickory’s open city council seat made their cases and answered questions from Hickory City Council members at a special meeting on Monday.

The council is looking to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Councilman David Williams who served Ward 4, which includes the Ridgeview community.

The council did not take a vote Monday regarding the candidates, and it was not clear when city leaders would do so. Discussion and potential action on the appointment are on the agenda for the council’s Tuesday night meeting.

Here is look at the six applicants seeking a seat on the council:

Ittiely Carson

Carson, 53, currently serves as a member of the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education.

“I believe that I would be a good fit for this role because this is a vision and this is a passion for me that I’ve had for a very long time in my life,” Carson said. “Getting involved with the board of education, this is an ultimate goal. This is the next goal that I have, whether it be at this appointed time or another time. But this is something I will be seeking.”

Carson also cited her business experience in furniture sales and as a design professional. She said her work helped her form relationships with people across the community.

When asked about what city functions she is most interested in, she said planning.

Carson said she did not believe there was a legal conflict if she were to hold two elected offices. She said that being on council was the most important thing to her.

“This is paramount to me and so I’ll do whatever is necessary,” Carson said.

Jerisha Farrer

Farrer, 32, works as the director of inclusive excellence at Forsyth Technical Community College.

She identified several areas of interest and initiatives she would like to pursue if appointed to council.

She said she would focus on equitable housing for low-to-moderate income individuals, summer enrichment and job training programs for students and routine safety walks to identify areas of concerns in the ward.

She also asked the council to be sure to select a strong advocate for the community.

“In the past six years, this ward, I believe, has missed out on some very intricate things and opportunities to sit at the table to ensure that voices are being heard, all the voices are being heard, information is being fairly distributed, and decisions are being made with all sides beings presented,” Farrer said.

Farrer also asked that, if the council did not select her, that they choose Anetia Ramseur Wright.

The Rev. Anthony Freeman

Freeman, 47, is the pastor of Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church.

He pointed to his leadership at the church during his pitch to the council. In particular, he highlighted the church’s ongoing efforts to fight hunger in the community, which included a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute food to more than 500 people during the pandemic.

Freeman also shared his views on the role and obligations of public officials.

“I believe the pivotal purpose for any city council member elected or in this relevant moment appointed, should always possess the passion of making their city an exceptional place to live,” Freeman said, adding that council members take on “the tremendous commitment of being a voice, a vote, more importantly the heart of citizens in the community.”

He also stressed accessibility, availability and accountability as attributes a council member should embody.

Sam Hunt

Hunt, 80, is a former president of the Hickory NAACP. He currently serves as the organization’s second vice president. He is also a member of the Hickory Regional Planning Commission.

When asked about the most pressing challenges facing Hickory, Hunt replied: “Youth and youth and youth.”

He continued: “Youth don’t know how to act. Youth don’t believe nothing can happen to them. Youth are not learning anything, therefore how can they be a part of anything? How can you build anything?”

When asked to discuss what could be done to address the problems with young people, Hunt said the council needed to be more visible and involved.

“If adults don’t see y’all helping the community with your presence, you certainly ain’t going to do nothing to help those kids,” Hunt said.

He also criticized the city for not partnering on a commission or a task force to address racial disparities in the community.

Jarrel Jett

Jett, 66, describes himself as an aspiring poet and author who previously worked in fields such as retail and manufacturing and served in the U.S. Navy.

He highlighted racial divisions in Hickory, referencing a quote from former Hickory resident and North Carolina NAACP President T. Anthony Spearman describing Hickory as “genteel apartheid.”

“Here in Hickory, we come together at the ballgames and the meetings but it’s mainly superficial and casual interaction without really getting to know one another as if we’re still living basically in separate worlds,” Jett said.

He suggested setting up a program of sister churches in which a few members from predominantly white churches and predominantly Black churches would go to another church for at least one Sunday a month to deepen bonds between Black and white communities.

He concluded his time before the council by reading two poems.

Anetia Ramseur Wright

This is the second time Wright, 64, a teacher at Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School, has sought the Ward 4 seat.

In 2013, she ran for the seat on the council and finished first in the ward primary before losing in the general election to Hank Guess, who now serves as mayor.

In her interview to be a part of the council, Wright praised city leaders for the growth and development of new amenities in Hickory.

When asked about areas of concern in Hickory, Wright responded: “I don’t know what they could be presently because everything looks so good but I’ve lived long enough to know things are not always what they seem. But I believe if the city kept on the path that it’s on now that it’s a win-win situation.”

She also pointed to her service in the U.S. Army, which she said helped teach accountability and improved her skills as a communicator.

“I work really hard to get people to see eye-to-eye on the things that we’re all concerned about,” Wright said.