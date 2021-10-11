Here's a look at the eight candidates seeking office in Conover this year

Why are you running for this office and what would you want to achieve in office?

I am running for mayor of Conover to continue to keep Conover as the best place to live, work and play.

Conover has been blessed with great leadership from both our mayors and council members for many decades.

I believe I have the ability to continue proven leadership in the position of mayor of Conover. I have the commitment to work with all members of the city council and city staff to provide the best possible services for Conover citizens.

Through the efforts of council and staff, Conover has seen the start of new businesses and existing businesses expand.

Through the use of grants and public-private partnerships, we have expanded our downtown park and made sure Conover’s roads, sidewalks and infrastructure are the best in Catawba County.

Maintaining great communication and relationships with council, staff and citizens is important. In Conover, it takes a team comprised of the mayor, council, and staff working together, and I believe our team has proven to have much success. We must continue to work as a team to provide the best services to all Conover citizens at the most affordable rate possible.