CATAWBA COUNTY

Here's a look at local government closings and schedule changes for Labor Day

Government offices will be closed and some sanitation schedules will be altered on Monday because of Labor Day.

Here’s a look at some of the closings and schedule changes:

Hickory

Hickory government offices, public libraries and recreation centers will be closed on Monday. Parks will remain open.

Sanitation services will run on their regular schedule.

Newton

City offices and recreation centers will close. Parks will remain open.

Sanitation services will run on regular schedule.

Conover

Government offices will be closed. Parks will remain open.

Sanitation services will run on regular schedule.

Catawba County

County government offices and libraries will be closed while parks will remain open.

The meeting of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners which would ordinarily take place on Monday has been rescheduled to Tuesday.

The Blackburn Sanitary Landfill and Blackburn Convenience Center will remain open while the Blackburn Construction & Demolition Landfill will be closed.

The Bethany Church Road, Cooksville, Oxford and Sherrills Ford convenience centers are normally closed on Mondays.

