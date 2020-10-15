Here's a list of the candidates appearing on the ballot this year in Catawba County

Catawba County residents will weigh in on elections for 32 separate federal, state and local offices this year.

Not all residents will vote in all those races.

Catawba County is split into two separate congressional and N.C. House districts. In addition, not all residents will be voting in the Catawba County Schools Board of Education race.

Registered voters can look up their specific sample ballot by Googling "N.C. Voter Search -Voter Tools," clicking the "Voter Search-Voter Tools" link and entering their information.

Here is the complete list of candidates who will appear in one variation or another of the Catawba County ballot:

Federal Offices

President

Donald Trump (Republican, incumbent)

Joe Biden (Democrat)

Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian)

Howie Hawkins (Green)

Don Blankenship (Constitution)

U.S. Senate

Thom Tillis (Republican, incumbent)