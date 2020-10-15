Here's a list of the candidates appearing on the ballot this year in Catawba County

Catawba County residents will weigh in on elections for 32 separate federal, state and local offices this year.
Not all residents will vote in all those races.
Catawba County is split into two separate congressional and N.C. House districts. In addition, not all residents will be voting in the Catawba County Schools Board of Education race.
Registered voters can look up their specific sample ballot by Googling "N.C. Voter Search -Voter Tools," clicking the "Voter Search-Voter Tools" link and entering their information.
Here is the complete list of candidates who will appear in one variation or another of the Catawba County ballot:
Federal Offices
President
Donald Trump (Republican, incumbent)
Joe Biden (Democrat)
Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian)
Howie Hawkins (Green)
Don Blankenship (Constitution)
U.S. Senate
Thom Tillis (Republican, incumbent)
Cal Cunningham (Democrat)
Shannon Bray (Libertarian)
Kevin Hayes (Constitution)
10th Congressional District
Patrick McHenry (Republican, incumbent)
David Parker (Democrat)
Fifth Congressional District
Virginia Foxx (Republican, incumbent)
David Wilson Brown (Democrat)
Jeff Gregory (Constitution)
State Executive Offices
Governor
Roy Cooper (Democrat, incumbent)
Dan Forest (Republican)
Steven DiFiore (Libertarian)
Al Pisano (Constitution)
Lieutenant Governor
Yvonne Lewis Holley (Democrat)
Mark Robinson (Republican)
Attorney General
Josh Stein (Democrat, incumbent)
Jim O’Neil (Republican)
State Auditor
Beth Wood (Democrat, incumbent)
Anthony Wayne “Tony” Street (Republican)
Agriculture Commissioner
Steve Troxler (Republican, incumbent)
Jenna Wadsworth (Democrat)
Insurance Commissioner
Mike Causey (Republican, incumbent)
Wayne Goodwin (Democrat)
Labor Commissioner
Josh Dobson (Republican)
Jessica Holmes (Democrat)
Secretary of State
Elaine Marshall (Democrat, incumbent)
E.C. Sykes (Republican)
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Jen Mangrum (Democrat)
Catherine Truitt (Republican)
State Treasurer
Dale Folwell (Republican, incumbent)
Ronnie Chatterji (Democrat)
State Judicial Races
N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice
Cheri Beasley (Democrat, incumbent)
Paul Newby (Republican)
N.C. Supreme Court Associated Justice Seat 2
Phil Berger Jr. (Republican)
Lucy Inman (Democrat)
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 4
Mark Davis (Democrat, incumbent)
Tamara Barringer (Republican)
N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 4
April Wood (Republican)
Tricia Shields (Democrat)
N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 5
Lora Christine Cubbage (Democrat)
Fred Gore (Republican)
N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 6
Chris Dillon (Republican, incumbent)
Gary Styers (Democrat)
N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 7
Reuben Young (Democrat, incumbent)
Jeff Carpenter (Republican)
N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 13
Christopher Brook (Democrat, incumbent)
Jefferson Griffin (Republican)
25th District Judicial Races
Seat 8
Burford Cherry (Republican, incumbent
Seat 9
Richard Holloway (Republican, incumbent)
Seat 10
Andrea Chiz Plyler (Republican)
General Assembly Races
42nd N.C. Senate District
Dean Proctor (Republican, incumbent)
Tina Miles (Democrat)
89th N.C. House District
Mitchell Setzer (Republican, incumbent)
Greg Cranford (Democrat)
96th N.C. House District
Jay Adams (Republican, incumbent)
Kim Bost (Democrat)
County Races
Catawba County Board of Commissioners (Vote for 2)
Barbara Beatty (Republican, incumbent)
Gabriel Sherwood (Democrat)
Austin Allran (Republican)
Jerome Simpkins (Democrat)
Register of Deeds
Donna Hicks Spencer (Republican, incumbent)
Nonpartisan Races
Catawba County Schools Board of Education (Vote for three)
Ronn Abernathy (incumbent)
Annette Young Richards
Jeff Taylor
Michael Wyant
Gavin Joshua Gabriel
Tracy Myers
Michael Nash
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
David Caldwell (incumbent)
Joseph Williamson
Jonathan Moretz
