Here's a list of the candidates appearing on the ballot this year in Catawba County
Here's a list of the candidates appearing on the ballot this year in Catawba County

Catawba County residents will weigh in on elections for 32 separate federal, state and local offices this year.

Not all residents will vote in all those races.

Catawba County is split into two separate congressional and N.C. House districts. In addition, not all residents will be voting in the Catawba County Schools Board of Education race. 

Registered voters can look up their specific sample ballot by Googling "N.C. Voter Search -Voter Tools," clicking the "Voter Search-Voter Tools" link and entering their information. 

Here is the complete list of candidates who will appear in one variation or another of the Catawba County ballot: 

Federal Offices

President

Donald Trump (Republican, incumbent)

Joe Biden (Democrat)

Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian)

Howie Hawkins (Green)

Don Blankenship (Constitution)

U.S. Senate

Thom Tillis (Republican, incumbent)

Cal Cunningham (Democrat)

Shannon Bray (Libertarian)

Kevin Hayes (Constitution)

10th Congressional District

Patrick McHenry (Republican, incumbent)

David Parker (Democrat)

Fifth Congressional District

Virginia Foxx (Republican, incumbent)

David Wilson Brown (Democrat)

Jeff Gregory (Constitution)

State Executive Offices

Governor

Roy Cooper (Democrat, incumbent)

Dan Forest (Republican)

Steven DiFiore (Libertarian)

Al Pisano (Constitution)

Lieutenant Governor

Yvonne Lewis Holley (Democrat)

Mark Robinson (Republican)

Attorney General

Josh Stein (Democrat, incumbent)

Jim O’Neil (Republican)

State Auditor

Beth Wood (Democrat, incumbent)

Anthony Wayne “Tony” Street (Republican)

Agriculture Commissioner

Steve Troxler (Republican, incumbent)

Jenna Wadsworth (Democrat)

Insurance Commissioner

Mike Causey (Republican, incumbent)

Wayne Goodwin (Democrat)

Labor Commissioner

Josh Dobson (Republican)

Jessica Holmes (Democrat)

Secretary of State

Elaine Marshall (Democrat, incumbent)

E.C. Sykes (Republican)

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Jen Mangrum (Democrat)

Catherine Truitt (Republican)

State Treasurer

Dale Folwell (Republican, incumbent)

Ronnie Chatterji (Democrat)

State Judicial Races

N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice

Cheri Beasley (Democrat, incumbent)

Paul Newby (Republican)

N.C. Supreme Court Associated Justice Seat 2

Phil Berger Jr. (Republican)

Lucy Inman (Democrat)

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 4

Mark Davis (Democrat, incumbent)

Tamara Barringer (Republican)

N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 4

April Wood (Republican)

Tricia Shields (Democrat)

N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 5

Lora Christine Cubbage (Democrat)

Fred Gore (Republican)

N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 6

Chris Dillon (Republican, incumbent)

Gary Styers (Democrat)

N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 7

Reuben Young (Democrat, incumbent)

Jeff Carpenter (Republican)

N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 13

Christopher Brook (Democrat, incumbent)

Jefferson Griffin (Republican)

25th District Judicial Races

Seat 8

Burford Cherry (Republican, incumbent

Seat 9

Richard Holloway (Republican, incumbent)

Seat 10

Andrea Chiz Plyler (Republican)

General Assembly Races

42nd N.C. Senate District

Dean Proctor (Republican, incumbent)

Tina Miles (Democrat)

89th N.C. House District

Mitchell Setzer (Republican, incumbent)

Greg Cranford (Democrat)

96th N.C. House District

Jay Adams (Republican, incumbent)

Kim Bost (Democrat)

County Races

Catawba County Board of Commissioners (Vote for 2)

Barbara Beatty (Republican, incumbent)

Gabriel Sherwood (Democrat)

Austin Allran (Republican)

Jerome Simpkins (Democrat)

Register of Deeds

Donna Hicks Spencer (Republican, incumbent)

Nonpartisan Races

Catawba County Schools Board of Education (Vote for three)

Ronn Abernathy (incumbent)

Annette Young Richards

Jeff Taylor

Michael Wyant

Gavin Joshua Gabriel

Tracy Myers

Michael Nash

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

David Caldwell (incumbent)

Joseph Williamson

Jonathan Moretz

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

