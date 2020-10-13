Here are the candidates running unopposed in the 2020 elections

In addition to the major contested races this year, there are several candidates running unopposed.
Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Hicks Spencer is headed for another term in the office after defeating two opponents in the Republican primary.
The three candidates in the judge races for the 25th Judicial District, which covers Catawba, Burke and Caldwell counties, also face no competition.
These candidates include incumbents Richard S. Holloway and Burford Cherry and newcomer Andrea Chiz Plyler, who is running for a newly-created seat. All three are Republicans.
Spencer, Holloway and Plyler responded to questions about their candidacies.
Register of Deeds
Donna Hicks Spencer
What qualifies you to serve as Register of Deeds and what would you hope to achieve in the role?
My nearly 16 years serving as your Register of Deeds and more than 30 years of professional experience in the real estate profession and as a paralegal provide me with the broad-based experience, knowledge and skills to continue leading the Register of Deeds office.
Within my first year in office I took steps to become a certified register of deeds, and then earned the advanced register of deeds certification. When I took over, the office didn’t even have a fax machine. Now, 60 percent of our real estate documents are being filed electronically.
I’ve put together 16 budgets for the office, and have stayed within budget and returned money to the county each fiscal year.
During my tenure as your register of deeds, we have:
»Strengthened security by implementing a new backup and disaster recovery process to better protect Catawba County's history and records;
»Improved efficiency by implementing a user-friendly online system that connects the GIS office with Register of Deeds real estate documents;
»Protected your privacy by launching a program to fight identity theft by redacting social security and driver's license numbers on documents dating back to 1935;
»Improved customer service by implementing online requests for vital records and electronic recording of real estate documents, enabling citizens to conduct business with our office without having to physically visit the office; and
»Protected your property against fraudulent transactions by implementing a property notification website that enables you to sign up and receive notifications of any transactions filed with your name.
25th Judicial District Judge Candidates
Richard S. Holloway
How will you ensure that both the rights of the accused are protected and that victims of crimes and their loved ones receive justice?
First, I would like to say it has been an honor and privilege to represent the people of Catawba, Burke and Caldwell counties as District Court Judge. Also, I would like to thank the Hickory Daily Record for their coverage of the election and helping to inform the voters about the candidates.
One way to ensure the rights of the accused are protected,and that the victims of crimes receive justice is to make sure all parties are informed of what is happening at each stage of the proceeding.
Also, if the accused is found guilty, both the victim and the accused should be allowed to be heard prior to sentencing.
Andrea Chiz Plyler
How will you ensure that both the rights of the accused are protected and that victims of crimes and their loved ones receive justice?
My legal background has mainly been in the area of criminal law where I currently serve as an Assistant District Attorney in Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.
I plan on bringing a common-sense approach to the bench that will be grounded in applying the law as written.
I have had a unique opportunity as a prosecutor to work very closely with victims of crimes. These individualized opportunities have taught me the value of taking the necessary time to listen, to let all the parties involved have a chance to be heard in a meaningful way and then taking the needed time to make a well-informed and thought-out decision.
My top priority is to make sure I am doing everything I can do to best serve the needs of the citizens of Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties within the bounds of the law. I look forward to serving as a district court judge.
