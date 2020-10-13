Here are the candidates running unopposed in the 2020 elections

First, I would like to say it has been an honor and privilege to represent the people of Catawba, Burke and Caldwell counties as District Court Judge. Also, I would like to thank the Hickory Daily Record for their coverage of the election and helping to inform the voters about the candidates.

One way to ensure the rights of the accused are protected,and that the victims of crimes receive justice is to make sure all parties are informed of what is happening at each stage of the proceeding.

Also, if the accused is found guilty, both the victim and the accused should be allowed to be heard prior to sentencing.

Andrea Chiz Plyler

How will you ensure that both the rights of the accused are protected and that victims of crimes and their loved ones receive justice?

My legal background has mainly been in the area of criminal law where I currently serve as an Assistant District Attorney in Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.

I plan on bringing a common-sense approach to the bench that will be grounded in applying the law as written.