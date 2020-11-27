Henry Fork River Park repairs to be complete in spring

Henry Fork River Park has partially reopened after sustaining storm damage but it will likely be a few months before visitors will be able to enjoy all the park’s amenities.

The natural turf fields and part of the walkway are still closed as a result of the damage from the flooding on Nov. 12 — the day the remnants of Tropical Storm Eta dropped 10 inches of rain on some parts of the region.

Caution tape is up blocking off the fields. A portion of the fence around one of the soccer fields caved in. Some small picnic shelters and soccer goals were also damaged.

Despite the damage, part of the walkway at the park is open, as is the artificial turf field.

Some grassy areas at the park were still like marshes more than a week after the flooding.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said repairs to the fields have begun.

“The turf is in its dormant stage, so these repairs will be ongoing into late spring of 2021,” Killian said. “Our goal for the replacement of shelters, benches and walking path would be to have complete by early spring 2021.”

She said the cost to repair the damage will likely be $50,000 or more.