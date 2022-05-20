Have an opinion about Hickory city parks? There's 3 more chances to be heard

The city of Hickory is updating its parks and recreation master plan and the public will have the chance to weigh in at public meetings scheduled over the next few weeks.

Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Director Mark Seaman said the city is seeking feedback that will shape the development of parks and recreation in the community over the next decade.

“Our goal is to find out what folks want and then try to accommodate that to the best of our abilities,” Seaman said.

At least for now, they are trying to keep the process open-ended, with Seaman saying: “We really don’t want to direct people in any specific way.”

The first input meeting was Thursday at the Highland Recreation Center. The meeting was sparsely attended but three other meetings are planned. The next meeting is set for Monday at the Ridgeview Recreation Center. Meetings at City Hall and Kiwanis Park are planned for mid-June.

Toni Jankovski, 29, was one of those who showed up on Thursday.

Jankovski posted several notes, identifying lack of connectivity to recreational facilities as a weakness and the potential for more clearly delineated bike lanes as an opportunity.

After the initial round of public meetings is complete, the city will contract with a company to do a scientific survey of the community as it relates to parks. Hickory Special Projects Manager Natalie Jackson said the survey forms would be mailed to a representative sample of the city’s population.

The city anticipates a second round of public input in the fall based on the information the city compiles through the meetings, the survey, analysis of demographic data, stakeholder interviews and assessment of existing inventory.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

