Hart hired: Manager of eastern N.C. town named new manager in Conover

Conover has a new city manager.

The Conover City Council voted unanimously Friday afternoon to approve a contract with Tom Hart, 36, who currently serves as the manager of Clinton in eastern North Carolina.

Friday’s vote brings an end to the four-month search by the city with the assistance of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments to fill the vacancy left by longtime manager Donald Duncan.

Duncan is now the county manager in Caldwell County.

Hart, who graduated from Appalachian State University and served as manager in Boiling Springs, said he and his wife Megan were eager to be back in the western part of the state. They will bring with them their two young children, Eliza and Thomson.

“I think that the city of Conover’s history of long-tenured managers really speaks to the community and the elected officials,” Hart said.

He also spoke to some of the challenges he will face as he steps into the job.