Guess leads Hickory mayoral race; second-place finishers may go to recount

The race for Hickory mayor may be headed for a recount after the bottom two candidates finished with fewer than 30 votes separating them in the unofficial election night tally.

Incumbent Mayor Hank Guess was the clear winner, receiving nearly 3,400 votes or roughly 75% of the ballots cast.

But Tuesday’s race was to determine which two of the three candidates running in the nonpartisan mayor’s race would be on the general election ballot. The margin for that second spot is close.

Al Hoover, a former law enforcement officer and IBM employee, finished second with 567 votes while brand manager Quentae Hill finished third with 542 votes.

Since the margin between Hoover and Hill is less than 1%, Hill is likely in a position to request a recount.

Hill said Thursday he would be interested in having a recount.

“I ain’t going to lay down,” Hill said.

Hoover said he is hopeful that he would maintain his slim lead and face Guess in the general election on July 26.

“I hope it comes down to me and (Hank) because I think I’d have a better chance with people because I didn’t really get out and talk to too many people but I would this time around,” Hoover said.

The race for Hickory mayor was one of several offices contested on Tuesday. Here’s a look at the outcomes in other key races.

Note that, just as in the case of the Hickory race, the outcomes of other races are unofficial pending canvassing and certification by election authorities.

Setzer on track for 13th term

Longtime N.C. Rep. Mitchell Setzer all but secured a 13th term in the N.C. General Assembly, soundly defeating opponents Kelli Moore and Benjamin Devine in the Republican primary.

Setzer received a little more than 5,500 votes (57.2%), while Moore had 3,300 (31.3%) and Devine was last with roughly 1,100 (11.6%).

Setzer faces no opposition in the general election.

Sigmon defeats Cook

Catawba County Clerk of Court Kim Sigmon will also face no opposition in the general election.

Sigmon secured the Republican nomination Tuesday, defeating Patty Cook, a former deputy and assistant clerk.

Sigmon received 9,900 votes (63%) to Cook’s 5,800 (37%).

Long View elects board

Tuesday was the general election for the town of Long View.

In the only contested race, Phyllis Pennington defeated Justin Austin by a margin of 47 votes (52%) to 44 votes (48%) in the race for the Ward 5 seat.

Mayor Marla Thompson received 335 votes running unopposed while Ward 2 Alderman Gary Lingerfelt received 34 votes, also running unopposed.

As in Hickory, the Long View races are nonpartisan.

McHenry, Genant to face off in 10th Congressional District election

U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry won the Republican nomination for the 10th Congressional district for a tenth time on Tuesday.

McHenry received nearly 50,000 votes (68%) in a field of five candidates. The next closest finisher, Dr. Gary Robinson of Statesville, received nearly 40,000 fewer votes than McHenry.

Pam Genant triumphed in the Democratic primary, receiving almost 13,000 votes (77%) to opponent Michael Felder’s 3,800 (23%).

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.