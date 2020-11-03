Group: Replacing Conferedate statue plaque not enough

Kenyon Kelly stood before the Catawba County Board of Commissioners on Monday to express his dismay.
It was the sixth time a member of the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee asked the board to remove the Confederate statue at the county-owned historic courthouse in downtown Newton.
“I am here to remind you that we are offended by your continual denial of our right as citizens to seek redress of our grievances,” Kelly said.
Since August, the group has spoken during the public comment period of every regular board meeting of the county commissioners. Members said they’ve received no response publicly or privately from the county leaders.
At the last meeting in October, another speaker suggested that the county could leave the statue but replace the plaque honoring the Confederacy’s cause. Board Chairman Randy Isenhower said after the meeting the board may be open to something like that but not removing the statue.
Kelly and Jerry McCombs, leaders with the truth and reconciliation committee, said after Monday’s meeting they had no interest in that compromise.
Support Local Journalism
During his public comment, Kelly said the statue is a form of hate speech and a reminder of attempts at voter suppression. The statues were part of Jim Crow-era attempts to intimidate Black voters, he said.
“Confederate monuments are a weaponized tool of intimidation, the purpose of which is to disenfranchise Black and brown voters of their constitutional right to participate in the American electoral process,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the statue is a monument to a war for slavery and reminds people of color that some believe they should not have full citizenship, he said.
“This is not only morally wrong but it is unconstitutional and a form of weaponized government hate speech,” he said. “The question is not if it will be moved, but when?”
Grant awards
During the meeting, the board of commissioners accepted two grants the county applied for this year.
The first was a $339,323 grant over three years from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance for the county to start a veterans treatment court. The court program helps U.S. veterans involved in the criminal justice system get mentorship, help and treatment. The court is scheduled to open April 2021.
The second grant was another from the Bureau of Justice Assistance to help lower the number of people who return to jail or commit crimes after being released from jail. The program will help people after jail and recovery to find housing, get support and get counseling. The county and Catawba Valley Behavioral Health were awarded $900,000 over three years.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.