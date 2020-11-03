Group: Replacing Conferedate statue plaque not enough

“Confederate monuments are a weaponized tool of intimidation, the purpose of which is to disenfranchise Black and brown voters of their constitutional right to participate in the American electoral process,” Kelly said.

Kelly said the statue is a monument to a war for slavery and reminds people of color that some believe they should not have full citizenship, he said.

“This is not only morally wrong but it is unconstitutional and a form of weaponized government hate speech,” he said. “The question is not if it will be moved, but when?”

Grant awards

During the meeting, the board of commissioners accepted two grants the county applied for this year.

The first was a $339,323 grant over three years from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance for the county to start a veterans treatment court. The court program helps U.S. veterans involved in the criminal justice system get mentorship, help and treatment. The court is scheduled to open April 2021.

The second grant was another from the Bureau of Justice Assistance to help lower the number of people who return to jail or commit crimes after being released from jail. The program will help people after jail and recovery to find housing, get support and get counseling. The county and Catawba Valley Behavioral Health were awarded $900,000 over three years.

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.