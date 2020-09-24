Group continues to ask county to remove Confederate statue

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the third meeting in a row, a representative of the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee spoke with the Catawba County Board of Commissioners about removing the Confederate monument in downtown Newton.

Kenyon Kelly, one of the founders of the committee, spoke during the public comment section of this week's board meeting. The group first started asking the commissioners to remove the statue, which is on county land, at an August meeting. Catawba County NAACP President Jerry McCombs raised the issue at that meeting.

At Monday’s meeting, Kelly said he thinks the commissioners need to consider a vote on moving the statue to private land to allow the public to weigh in on whether the statue should remain.

Commissioner Randy Isenhower has previously said he doesn’t think it is likely the board will vote on the subject. Kelly responded to those comments Monday night.

“By refusing to consider this issue on your agenda, you are denying this county, the citizens of this county, the opportunity to have a public dialogue on this issue,” Kelly said. “And so, with a heavy heart, I am witness today to your complicity to the perpetuation of this shameful past.”