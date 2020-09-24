Group continues to ask county to remove Confederate statue

For the third meeting in a row, a representative of the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee spoke with the Catawba County Board of Commissioners about removing the Confederate monument in downtown Newton.
Kenyon Kelly, one of the founders of the committee, spoke during the public comment section of this week's board meeting. The group first started asking the commissioners to remove the statue, which is on county land, at an August meeting. Catawba County NAACP President Jerry McCombs raised the issue at that meeting.
At Monday’s meeting, Kelly said he thinks the commissioners need to consider a vote on moving the statue to private land to allow the public to weigh in on whether the statue should remain.
Commissioner Randy Isenhower has previously said he doesn’t think it is likely the board will vote on the subject. Kelly responded to those comments Monday night.
“By refusing to consider this issue on your agenda, you are denying this county, the citizens of this county, the opportunity to have a public dialogue on this issue,” Kelly said. “And so, with a heavy heart, I am witness today to your complicity to the perpetuation of this shameful past.”
He and other members of the committee see the statue as a painful reminder and endorsement of the country’s past of racism and slavery, he said. He wants to stand up against systemic racism and oppression the statue represents to him.
“I speak in memory of each soul who was sold at the auction block once located near the Confederate monument,” he said. “Of each person who was forced into slavery against their will … Under the shadow of this tribute to white supremacy.”
Kelly asked the board to recognize how racism and slavery have formed a system that arbitrarily oppresses people based on their skin color and culture.
By not removing that statue that represents such oppression, the county is engaging in a form of hate speech, he said.
“This symbol of the Confederacy in the public square not only offends the principle of equal protection in our state and country’s constitution, but poses a threat to public safety and represents a pernicious form of government-sponsored hate speech, which is not protected under the First Amendment.”
Kelly said he hopes the board one day represents all of the county’s citizens.
“We will have our day,” Kelly said. “Until that time ... I say: We shall not be moved.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.