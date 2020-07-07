Grants to provide more school resource officers, library interns to aid job seekers

Catawba County schools are getting three new school resource officers thanks to $375,000 from the U.S Department of Justice.

The three-year grant is part of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office’s effort to have one school resource officer for every two elementary schools, Sheriff Don Brown said at a Monday subcommittee meeting of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners on Monday.

The county was approved for a U.S. Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program grant to cover three school resource officers for three years at $375,000. The county must put up a 25 percent match for the grant, Brown said.

The total cost will be about $527,000, $375,000 paid for by the grant and the additional $152,000 paid for with the county match plus additional funds to cover any extra costs.

After the grant ends, the county would be required to keep the resource officers for at least one year, the cost of which could be split with school systems.

The officers would be hired and trained as if school will be back in session in mid-August, whether that turns out to be delayed due to COVID-19 or not, Brown said. If school continues to be held virtually, the resource officers would be used for other patrol duties, he said.