Grants to provide more school resource officers, library interns to aid job seekers

Catawba County schools are getting three new school resource officers thanks to $375,000 from the U.S Department of Justice.
The three-year grant is part of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office’s effort to have one school resource officer for every two elementary schools, Sheriff Don Brown said at a Monday subcommittee meeting of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
The county was approved for a U.S. Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program grant to cover three school resource officers for three years at $375,000. The county must put up a 25 percent match for the grant, Brown said.
The total cost will be about $527,000, $375,000 paid for by the grant and the additional $152,000 paid for with the county match plus additional funds to cover any extra costs.
After the grant ends, the county would be required to keep the resource officers for at least one year, the cost of which could be split with school systems.
The officers would be hired and trained as if school will be back in session in mid-August, whether that turns out to be delayed due to COVID-19 or not, Brown said. If school continues to be held virtually, the resource officers would be used for other patrol duties, he said.
The commissioners subcommittee recommended approval of the grant at Monday’s meeting and the full board will vote on it at the July 13 meeting.
The Catawba County Library also got a grant of $37,500 to start a community navigator program at the Newton branch, Library Director Suzanne White said at the subcommittee meeting.
The money would help the library partner with Appalachian State University to bring two social work students on as interns. The interns would help people who come to the library looking for aid from community organizations and social services, White said. The interns would help people have the right forms filled out or paperwork in hand before going to social services or before they seek benefits from local nonprofits, White said.
Recently, with the COVID-19 pandemic putting strain on people who might be unemployed due to the crisis, the library has seen an uptick in people seeking help, White said.
The grant would give them a quiet place in the library to sit down with the social work interns to figure out what benefits they could receive and where they can go for help. “The interns get some experience and we get some sorely needed help to help us help our citizens in the library,” White said.
The county would have to put up a 10 percent match of about $4,000.
The subcommittee recommended acceptance of the grant and the full board will vote at the July 13 meeting.
