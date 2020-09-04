 Skip to main content
Government offices to close for Labor Day
CATAWBA COUNTY

Government offices to close for Labor Day

Local government offices are planning to close for the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

Catawba County

Catawba County government offices, libraries, and the Blackburn Construction and Demolition Landfill will be closed Monday. County parks (Bakers Mountain, Riverbend and St. Stephens) will follow normal operating hours.

Hickory

The City of Hickory will close its offices on Monday and re-open on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. The Solid Waste Division and its services will operate as normal.

Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, remain closed to the public. Computer lab access and Library To-Go pickup service will resume on Tuesday.

The Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administrative Office, all City recreation centers, the skate park, and public playground equipment remain closed. City parks and park restrooms will continue to be open daily.

Newton

City offices will be closed Monday. Parks and sanitation collection will operate on the normal schedule.

Conover

City offices will be closed for Labor Day. Sanitation services will run on an amended schedule, with Monday’s collections taking place on Tuesday.

