Government offices to close for Christmas

Government offices across Catawba County will be closed for Christmas.
Here’s a look at some of the closings as well as schedules for sanitation collection and parks:
Hickory
Government offices will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Dec. 28.
Sanitation will be collected on regular schedule Christmas Eve but sanitation normally collected on Christmas Day will be picked up on Dec. 26.
The public library will be closed from Christmas Eve to Dec. 28.
Parks will remain open. Highland Recreation Center will be closed from Christmas Eve to Dec. 28.
Brown Penn Recreation Center is scheduled to reopen Jan. 5 while other recreation centers remain closed.
Newton
City offices will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Dec. 28.
Sanitation services will not run on Christmas Day but will resume Dec. 26 for people who would have normally received the service on Christmas.
The city’s parks will operate on regular hours but recreation centers will be closed.
Conover
Conover offices will close Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Dec. 28.
Sanitation that would have ordinarily been picked up Christmas Day will now be taken on Dec. 28.
Conover city parks will remain open.
Catawba County
County offices will close Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Dec. 28. The libraries will be closed Christmas Eve through Dec. 28.
County parks will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The Blackburn Sanitary Landfill will be closed starting at noon on Christmas Eve and will remain closed Christmas Day. The Blackburn Construction and Demolition Landfill will be completely closed both days.
Convenience centers will close Christmas Day.
