Government offices to close for Christmas

Government offices across Catawba County will be closed for Christmas.

Here’s a look at some of the closings as well as schedules for sanitation collection and parks:

Hickory

Government offices will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Dec. 28.

Sanitation will be collected on regular schedule Christmas Eve but sanitation normally collected on Christmas Day will be picked up on Dec. 26.

The public library will be closed from Christmas Eve to Dec. 28.

Parks will remain open. Highland Recreation Center will be closed from Christmas Eve to Dec. 28.

Brown Penn Recreation Center is scheduled to reopen Jan. 5 while other recreation centers remain closed.

Newton

City offices will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Dec. 28.

Sanitation services will not run on Christmas Day but will resume Dec. 26 for people who would have normally received the service on Christmas.

The city’s parks will operate on regular hours but recreation centers will be closed.