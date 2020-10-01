Gaming companies given green light to reopen in Phase 3

Bars and movie theaters are not the only businesses that will be able to open as part of Phase 3 at 5 p.m. Friday.

Sweepstakes arcades (also known as skill games) will also be able to open as a result of a provision in Gov. Roy Cooper’s order allowing businesses that operate “video games, arcade games, pinball machines or other computer, electronic or mechanical devices played for amusement” to open with certain restrictions.

It’s an outcome that owners and operators had been pushing for and were even prepared to sue over.

In a letter to Cooper dated Sept. 24, attorneys representing the gaming company No Limit Games LLC requested that gaming businesses be permitted to operate with restriction the way establishments like restaurants and gyms have.

Jonathan Trapp, one of the attorneys who sent the letter, said the company’s software is used in businesses in Catawba County.

The letter said the gaming businesses were no riskier than other businesses that were able to open. It also included the threat of a lawsuit if the businesses were not allowed to open.

Trapp said he was satisfied with the governor’s order.

“I think that we accomplished our goal,” Trapp said.