Furtado in place as Catawba County manager, Murray to fill assistant manager role

A new Catawba County assistant manager has been hired to fill the role of Mary Furtado, who took over as county manager on July 1.

Furtado, who was deputy county manager under Mick Berry, stepped into the county manager position after Berry’s retirement on June 30.

Furtado makes $210,000 as county manager.

Paul Murray was named a new assistant county manager. He will work with Furtado and Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander, a release from Catawba County said.

Murray will start the job on Aug. 29 making a salary of $130,000.

Murray comes from Rockingham County where he was assistant county manager since 2019. Murray worked for Catawba County from 2010 to 2014 as a budget and management analyst, the release said.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to again serve and be part of the Catawba County community,” Murray said in the release. “I look forward to being an effective member of the excellent leadership team that is already in place.”

Murray will work with department heads and county leaders to oversee day-to-day management and long-term planning for the county. He has experience with budget management and capital improvement plans, the release said.

“Paul’s proven county management experience, well-honed financial acumen and collaborative leadership style is the right fit for us. He’s positioned to hit the ground running and plug right into our efforts to drive the commissioners’ long-term strategic plan in support of economic growth and quality of life,” Furtado said in the release.