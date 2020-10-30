Freedom, Black Lives Matter, pro-life among topics compelling voters to the polls in Catawba County

Voters in Hickory have a number of reasons they are casting ballots in 2020. Several people taking part in early voting Wednesday, despite the rain, were willing to talk about the issues that were important to them in this election.

Tonya Doughty voted at the Highland Recreation Center. She said she is voting so the country will be run properly. She added that one of the biggest issues the country is facing now is racism.

Locally, she said she is voting for more money for the schools.

Melanie Toole, 50, said she is voting to retain American freedoms and to support the local economy.

Stella Hughes, 18, said the environment concerns her most, as well as education in Catawba County.

“I really don’t want Biden to win,” Tiffany Chase, 26, said when asked what compelled her to vote.

Sam Joyner, 22, said he is voting for multiple reasons. “Mainly LGBTQ rights, the environment, the Black Lives Matter movement, the list could go on,” he said. Joyner said these issues are relevant to both the nation and Catawba County.

Rita Huffman, 76, said she has lived in Catawba County her whole life. “My vote is based on pro-life mainly.”