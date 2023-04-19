Alexander County has hired a new county manager.

Shane Fox was selected to serve as county manager by the Alexander County Board of Commissioners during their meeting on Monday. Fox is slated to begin the position on June 7, 2023, according to a news release from Alexander County.

The former county manager Richard “Rick” Louis French, 70, served Alexander County from April 1999 until his death in 2022. French died just before Christmas, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.

French was making an annual salary of $135,881.42. Fox will be earning $170,000 a year, Alexander County Public Information Officer Gary Herman said.

Fox has served as the Blowing Rock town manager, the chief financial officer and deputy county manager of Cleveland County and the executive director of the High Country Council of Governments, the release said.

Fox currently serves as the town manager for Blowing Rock in Watauga and Caldwell counties, where he oversees 120 employees. He is a graduate of Caldwell Community College and Appalachian State University. Fox has a bachelor's degree in accounting, the release said.

“My family and I could not be more excited about the opportunity to be Alexander County’s manager,” Fox said in the release. “This is an unbelievably exciting time for Alexander County, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve the citizens and stakeholders. I am excited to work alongside an experienced and dedicated board of commissioners and with a proven team of professionals and teammates. Having grown up in the Dudley Shoals area of Caldwell County, I feel like I am coming back home, and I look forward to rejoining this community.”