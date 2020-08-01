Former state senator appointed to state transportation board

Former state Sen. Andy Wells is taking on a new role in government less than a week after retiring early from the N.C. General Assembly.

Wells has been appointed to the N.C. Board of Transportation by Senate Leader Phil Berger, according to a release from Berger’s office.

Wells said his goal is to address what he sees as extreme fiscal irresponsibility in the N.C. Department of Transportation.

“DOT’s mismanagement has created a huge hardship,” Wells said. “I mean they’re furloughing employees, they’re stopping contracts. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The poor management and financial problems at the department have held up the expansion of U.S. 321 and road repairs in Alexander County, Wells said.

Wells, who represented Catawba and Alexander counties in the Senate, was set to leave the legislature when his term expired at the end of the year.

He chose to run in the Republican primary for lieutenant governor earlier this year rather than seek another term in the Senate.

Wells was defeated in the primary. He announced his retirement on July 20 and officially retired July 27.