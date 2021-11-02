 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former councilman wins another term in Newton; incumbents also win reelection bids
0 Comments
alert featured

Former councilman wins another term in Newton; incumbents also win reelection bids

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
101521-hdr-news-earlyvoting-p3

Newton candidates Roy Johnson and John Stiver had lunch as they waited to greet voters outside the Catawba County Library in Newton during early voting. Johnson and Stiver both won their bids for election on Tuesday. 

 ROBERT C. REEED,RECORD

Former Newton City Councilman Roy Johnson will return to office following his victory in Tuesday’s election.

Johnson was the top finisher in the six-candidate field, receiving 648 votes or 21.8% of the vote. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

All election results are unofficial pending canvassing by the Catawba County Board of Elections. 

Incumbent council members John Stiver and Ed Sain won their bids for reelection. Sain finished second (642 votes, 21.6% of the vote) and Stiver came in third (616 votes, 20.7% of the vote).

Councilwoman Anne Abernethy Wepner was eligible for reelection this year but chose not to run.

+1 
Ed Sain

Sain 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert