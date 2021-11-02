Former councilman wins another term in Newton; incumbents also win reelection bids

Former Newton City Councilman Roy Johnson will return to office following his victory in Tuesday’s election.

Johnson was the top finisher in the six-candidate field, receiving 648 votes or 21.8% of the vote.

All election results are unofficial pending canvassing by the Catawba County Board of Elections.

Incumbent council members John Stiver and Ed Sain won their bids for reelection. Sain finished second (642 votes, 21.6% of the vote) and Stiver came in third (616 votes, 20.7% of the vote).

Councilwoman Anne Abernethy Wepner was eligible for reelection this year but chose not to run.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

