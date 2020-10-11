For 4th consecutive meeting, commissioners asked to remove Confederate monument from county property

A candidate for a state house seat said the Catawba County commissioners are straying from the roots of their Republican Party by allowing the Confederate monument in downtown Newton to remain on county land.
At last week’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting, Greg Cranford spoke as a member of the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee, a group of citizens seeking to have the Confederate statue at the historic Newton courthouse removed. Cranford is a Democrat running for the 89th N.C. House District seat.
Cranford started by complimenting the five commissioners, all Republicans, on how they run the county. Then he told them they were betraying the foundation of their party, which was founded in 1854 to oppose the expansion of slavery.
Cranford said the election of President Abraham Lincoln moved the party’s goal forward. With the Emancipation Proclamation of 1963, the purpose of the Civil War became abolishing slavery, Cranford said.
“Your Republican Party founders would be very disappointed that the current Republicans in Catawba County allow a monument to be maintained on a public property that glorifies soldiers that fought against the objectives of your great Republican Party,” he said.
Cranford asked that the commissioners move the statue off county land as a “step in the right direction,” he said.
“Please commissioners, I ask that you affirm allegiance to the origins of your great political party that abolished slavery in Catawba County,” he said. “... True Republicans would enthusiastically advocate for the removal of the monument from courthouse grounds.”
This is the fourth meeting in a row that a member of the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee has spoken for the removal of the statue during the public comment period of the board of commissioners meeting. Board chairman Randy Isenhower has previously said he does not plan to bring the issue to a vote.
