First set of wooden arches installed over N.C. 127

Drivers traveling N.C. 127 in Hickory will now be greeted with the sight of wooden arches looming over the road near the point where railroad tracks divide the city into north and south.

The arches are a feature of the pedestrian bridge over N.C. 127. The bridge itself is part of City Walk, the walking and biking path between Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory that is currently under construction.

Workers placed the first two arches, which are made of Douglas fir glulam wooden beams, over the weekend.

The arches will serve as interior arches. Outside arches will be added later.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hickory Public Works Director Steve Miller said the city is hoping to add the additional arches the weekend of April 10, though that could change based on the weather.

He said the structure will likely not require much maintenance and is expected to last a long time. The city will be adding some lighting so that it is visible at night, Miller said.

Frank Young, chairman of the Bond Implementation Commission’s City Walk Subcommittee, said bond commission members were highly impressed by the renderings of the arches when they were first presented in 2016.