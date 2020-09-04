First absentee ballots set to go out today. Here's a look at other key election information.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even though Election Day is nearly two months away and early voting does not start for more than a month, today marks an important point for the 2020 elections.

Election boards across the state can begin sending out absentee ballots today to voters who have requested them.

The board in Catawba County will have plenty of ballots to send out nearly two months ahead of the absentee ballot request deadline.

By noon on Thursday, the county board received 6,500 absentee ballot requests, greater than the number requested in any of the previous three elections.

Here’s a look at who's on the ballot this year, information on how to register and request absentee ballots and a note on a change to congressional district lines that will affect some Catawba County residents.

Offices up for election

In addition to the statewide races for state and federal office, there are a number of local races Catawba County residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on this year.

Two seats are open on the Catawba County Board of Commissioners. Republicans Barbara Beatty (the incumbent) and Austin Allran and Democrats Gabriel Sherwood and Jerome Simpkins are vying for the at-large seats.