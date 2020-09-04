First absentee ballots set to go out today. Here's a look at other key election information.

Even though Election Day is nearly two months away and early voting does not start for more than a month, today marks an important point for the 2020 elections.
Election boards across the state can begin sending out absentee ballots today to voters who have requested them.
The board in Catawba County will have plenty of ballots to send out nearly two months ahead of the absentee ballot request deadline.
By noon on Thursday, the county board received 6,500 absentee ballot requests, greater than the number requested in any of the previous three elections.
Here’s a look at who's on the ballot this year, information on how to register and request absentee ballots and a note on a change to congressional district lines that will affect some Catawba County residents.
Offices up for election
In addition to the statewide races for state and federal office, there are a number of local races Catawba County residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on this year.
Two seats are open on the Catawba County Board of Commissioners. Republicans Barbara Beatty (the incumbent) and Austin Allran and Democrats Gabriel Sherwood and Jerome Simpkins are vying for the at-large seats.
Catawba County is split between two congressional districts. The 10th Congressional District covers most of the county but the northwestern section is included in the Fifth Congressional District.
Longtime 10th District Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Republican, is seeking to extend his tenure against Democrat David Parker.
Rep. Virginia Foxx, who represents the Fifth District, is running against Democratic candidate David Wilson Brown and Constitution Party candidate Jeff Gregory.
Republican State Sen. Dean Proctor, who was recently appointed to the seat following the resignation of Andy Wells, will face Democrat Tina Miles in the 42nd Senate District, which includes Catawba and Alexander counties.
The races for the two N.C. House seats in the county are rematches of the 2018 election.
Republican Rep. Jay Adams will once again face Democrat Kim Bost in House District 96, which covers most of Hickory and Conover.
In House District 89, which includes the rest of the county, Republican Rep. Mitchell Setzer is running against Greg Cranford.
Republican District Court Judges Burford Cherry and Richard Holloway are running for reelection unopposed.
Andrea Chiz Plyler is also running unopposed for a newly-created District Court seat as a Republican.
Donna Hicks Spencer is running unopposed for reelection as Catawba County Register of Deeds. She is a Republican.
County residents will vote in two nonpartisan races — Catawba County School Board and Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor.
The following seven candidates are running for the three seats on the school board: incumbent Ronn Abernathy, Annette Young Richards, Jeff Taylor, Michael Wyant, Gavin Joshua Gabriel, Tracy Myers and Michael Nash.
Incumbent David Caldwell, Joseph Williamson and Jonathan Moretz are running for the one soil and water seat.
How to register to vote
Voter registration forms are available at the county elections office at 145 Government Drive in Newton and may also be downloaded from the office’s website by visiting catawbacountync.gov and clicking the elections link under the County Services tab.
Residents who have accounts with the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles may register online. A link to the online registration option is also available on the county board website.
Completed forms can be turned in at the elections office or may be mailed to PO Box 132, Newton, NC 28658.
How to request and return absentee ballots
Any registered voter is allowed to vote by mail without a special reason for doing so.
Ballot request forms can be downloaded by visiting the county elections office website, which can be found by going to catawbacountync.gov and clicking the elections link under the County Services tab.
Requests can also be made through a portal set up by the N.C. State Board of Elections, which can be accessed from the county board website.
Once complete, ballots can be delivered in person to the county office or may be mailed to P.O. Box 132, Newton, NC 28658, emailed to elections@catawbacountync.gov or faxed to 828-464-9832.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Hand-delivered absentee ballots must be turned in by 5 p.m. on the Nov. 3 Election Day to count.
Mailed absentee ballots that have been postmarked by Election Day may be accepted by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Congressional district change
A change to the congressional district maps for this year’s elections means that some Catawba County residents will find themselves in a different congressional district than they were in for the 2018 elections.
The boundary between the Fifth Congressional District, represented by Rep. Virginia Foxx and the 10th Congressional District represented by Patrick McHenry has moved south.
The change affects residents in northern Hickory and in areas near the St. Stephens community.
Voters can confirm their correct district by visiting the county elections board website and typing their information into the Voter Lookup tool under the Voter Registration link.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
