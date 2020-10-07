Fire departments get $37,500 for PPE

After reducing the use of volunteer firefighters during the COVID-19 pandemic, Catawba County is getting those volunteers back into service. In doing so, they’re providing protective equipment and medical supplies to keep the volunteers safe from the coronavirus.

The county spent $37,500 on supplies for 15 volunteer fire departments, County Manager Mick Berry said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting. That breaks down to $2,500 in personal protective equipment for each non-municipal fire agency.

The equipment likely could be covered by COVID-19 relief funds. Instead of waiting for the purchase to be approved and use that money directly, the county decided to use its own money now, Berry said.

“We felt like we needed to act sooner rather than later,” he said.

In other business, the commissioners approved about $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief grants, which a board subcommittee reviewed a week before.

The commissioners also approved a transfer of $438,000 of unused funds from other projects to add amenities to the construction of the new Mountain Creek Park in Sherrills Ford.

