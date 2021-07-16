 Skip to main content
Final Hickory arch to be placed this weekend; part of N.C. 127 to close
Final Hickory arch to be placed this weekend; part of N.C. 127 to close

The second Hickory arch is set to go up this weekend, roughly three months after one of the beam’s wooden members splintered and halted the installation.

The work will close the section of N.C. 127 between First Avenue SE and First Avenue NE, according to a release from the city of Hickory. The road will close at 3 a.m. Saturday and is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.

The arch required a repair that included an adhesive, screws and clamps.

When asked about the safety of the arch, the safety of the repair and specific details on the repair, including what adhesive was used, Hickory Communications Sarah Killian said the contractor or the manufacturer would need to answer those questions.

Neill Grading & Construction Co. is the contractor on the job while Oregon-based Western Wood Structures is the manufacturer.

Western Wood President Paul Gilham said Thursday that an email response to the questions was being prepared.

The arch is an artistic component of the pedestrian bridge, which itself is part of the City Walk.

The City Walk is the walking and biking corridor currently under construction between Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory. It is funded through the $40 million bond initiative that passed in 2014.

Neil Grading has a $14.3 million contract with the city for the project. The arches themselves cost around $750,000.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

