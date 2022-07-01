 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CATAWBA COUNTY SCHOOLS

Filing ends with large field of candidates in Catawba County school board race

Voters in this year’s Catawba County school board election will have a long list of candidates to choose from. Regardless of the outcome, the board is poised to add at least one new member.

Twelve candidates have filed for the four open, at-large seats on the school board.

Leslie Barnette, Becky Brittain and Glenn Fulbright are the three incumbents seeking election this year. Donna Lutz Carpenter, the other incumbent up for reelection, declined to file for another term.

Outside the three incumbents is a field of candidates more than double the number of seats up for election.

The other candidates seeking election to the board are: Chris “Chopper” Fulbright, Chris Gibbs, Nick Huffman, Kathy Kelly, Steve Morgan, Clayton C. Mullis, Tim Settlemyre, Don Sigmon and Michelle Teague.

Catawba County residents are also set to get at least one new soil and water conservation district supervisor this year.

Two soil and water seats are on the ballot, and Julia Elmore was the only incumbent to file for reelection. The other incumbent, Laura Parnell, declined to do so.

Brett Little and Bill Shillito are the other candidates running in the soil and water race.

July Elections

The races for school board and soil and water, along with the elections for high-profile offices such as the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, will not be decided until November.

However, some voters in Catawba County — those in the city of Hickory specifically — will have a chance to vote well before then.

Hickory will hold its municipal elections on July 26. Hickory Mayor Hank Guess is running for reelection against challenger Al Hoover. In Ward 5, incumbent David Zagaroli faces Chris Simmons.

Ward 4 Councilman David Williams and Ward 6 Councilwoman Jill Patton are running unopposed.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Election Timeline

July 7-23: Early voting in Hickory municipal elections

July 12: Hickory candidates forum, 6 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

July 26: Hickory Election Day

Nov. 8: Fall General Election 

