Farmer to fill unexpired term of deceased Alexander commissioner

The Alexander County Board of Commissioners is expected to accept Kent Herman as a new member of the board at its Monday meeting.

Herman, a dairy farmer, will serve the remainder of Jeffrey Peal’s unexpired term. Peal died in a car crash in July.

Under state law, the Alexander County Republican Party was tasked with recommending a replacement since Peal was elected as a Republican.

Alexander County GOP Chairman Jack Simms said Herman was selected because he was the runner-up in the most recent Republican primary held in 2020.

Herman is a dairy farmer in his early 60s who serves on the Dairy Farmers of America board of directors. He also previously served as a soil and water conservation district supervisor in the county.

Once seated, Herman will serve at least through the 2024 election.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.