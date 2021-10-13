Elections set for Brookford, Catawba; some candidates weigh in on plans

Catawba County’s two smallest towns are among the municipalities with elections this year.
In the town of Catawba, incumbents Patrick Laney and Jeffrey Hendren are facing a challenge from Duane McCombs and Amanda Drum Stewart for two available at-large seats.
In Brookford, three candidates are running for the two open at-large seats on the town board: incumbents James Weaver and Charles Bargsley and challenger Kelvin Gregory.
Brookford Mayor Thomas Schronce is running unopposed.
Laney and McCombs in Catawba and Weaver in Brookford responded to questionnaires
Stewart and Bargsley declined to fill out the survey while the other candidates did not respond.
Catawba
Patrick H. Laney
Why are you running for this office and what would you want to achieve if elected?
The reasons I am running for reelection are, we have a lot of great opportunities coming to the town in the very near future.
The partnership with Duke Energy is going to bring kayak and canoe access to Lyle Creek with parking and shelter access along with the downtown street light project.
As chairman of the Downtown Activity Committee, I am committed to continue to bring great events to downtown Catawba for all to enjoy.
We have been proactively seeking businesses to occupy some empty buildings in town.
We will continue to build and improve Hunsucker Park for recreation.
We have a huge opportunity in the housing market at this time.
I am working on several hundred acres in town for housing which will increase our tax base and, in turn, allow us to hire more full-time police officers and ultimately be able to lower the tax rate in the town of Catawba.
Duane McCombs
Why are you running for this office and what would you want to achieve if elected?
To improve the city of Catawba and be a voice for the community.
Brookford
James Weaver
Why are you running for this office and what would you want to achieve if elected?
I am running to make Brookford a better place. I would like to see our community grow and flourish.
Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.