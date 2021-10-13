Elections set for Brookford, Catawba; some candidates weigh in on plans

Patrick Laney Background

Age: 41

Occupation: President, Catawba Insurance Agency LLC

Education: Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Catawba Valley Community College. Trusted Risk Advisor From IIANC, and Certified Insurance Counselor from the National Alliance.

Political/civic experience: Town of Catawba Council member for the past 8 years. Prior to that I served on the Town of Catawba Planning and zoning board for 2 years.

Candidate contact/social media:

Phone: 828-241-3166

Email: Patrick.laney@townofcatawbanc.org