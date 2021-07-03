Election filing opens for six Catawba Couty cities, towns

Friday was a busy day at the Catawba County Board of Elections as a dozen people showed up to make their candidacies official within the first 90 minutes of the filing period.

The filing period, which opened at noon on Friday and will end at noon on July 16, covers offices in the municipalities of Conover, Newton, Claremont, Maiden, Catawba and Brookford.

Here’s where the races in those cities and towns stood after the first few hours of the filing period:

Conover

Days after Conover Mayor Lee Moritz announced he would not seek reelection, Kyle Hayman, the city’s mayor pro tem, filed to run for the position.

A new mayor will not be the only change in Conover city government this year. Following Councilman Don Beal’s resignation this spring, there will be an election to fill the remainder of his term.

David Morrow, a former Claremont mayor and councilman, has filed to run for Beal’s unexpired term. He was the only person who had filed for that seat as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Incumbent Councilman Joie Fulbright and Brenda Powell, who also ran for council in 2019, filed to run for the two other seats that were already slated for election this year.