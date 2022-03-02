Election filing in Catawba County is open through Friday

Residents wishing to file for one of the many local, state and federal offices up for election this year will have until Friday at noon to get their name on the ballot.

By Tuesday — four days into the filing period — there were few competitive local races, according to data posted to the Catawba County Board of Elections website as of noon on Tuesday.

One of those competitive races is for Hickory mayor. Hickory Mayor Hank Guess will face contenders Quentae Hill and Al Hoover in the primary in May. The race is nonpartisan.

The other contested race so far is Catawba County clerk of court. Patty Cook has filed to run against incumbent Kim Sigmon in the Republican primary.

There is also a newcomer seeking a seat on the Catawba County Board of Commissioners. Cole Setzer has filed for one of the three at-large seats on the board as a Republican.

So far, Republican Sherry Butler is the only one of the three incumbent commissioners to file for reelection; Randy Isenhower and Kitty Barnes could also seek reelection this year.

Sheriff Don Brown, District Attorney Scott Reilly, N.C. Sen. Dean Proctor, N.C. Rep. Jay Adams, N.C. Rep. Mitchell Setzer — all Republicans — have filed to run for reelection without opposition as of noon Tuesday.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

