 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Election filing for U.S. Congress, N.C. General Assembly to start following court order
0 Comments
BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Election filing for U.S. Congress, N.C. General Assembly to start following court order

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Election officials in North Carolina can start filing candidates for state legislative and U.S. House seats following an order from the N.C. Court of Appeals late Monday.

Shortly before noon on Monday, when the filing period for 2022 elections was set to open, county boards of election received notice from the N.C. State Board of Elections that appeals court judges had ordered a stop to filing in N.C. House, N.C. Senate and U.S. House races.

Candidates for N.C. General Assembly seats file with county boards while those running for Congress file with the state in Raleigh.

The order, which was issued by a three-judge appeals court panel, came amid litigation challenging the electoral district maps the N.C. General Assembly adopted in November.

Later on Monday, the full N.C. Court of Appeals issued a new order allowing filing in those races to move forward.

The email informing the Catawba County Board of Elections and other local boards of the change came about eight hours after the original email announcing that filing had been halted.

While filing in these races can go forward for now, there is still potential for further disruption.

The message from the state board noted: “Plaintiffs have sought relief from the Supreme Court of North Carolina, and the full Court of Appeals is still considering a petition to suspend candidate filing apart from the temporary suspension request.”

Filing for other federal, state and local offices has not been affected by these rulings. The filing period runs through Dec. 17.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

2022 Elections December Filing

Note: Ongoing litigation over state electoral maps could lead to disruption in the filing for U.S. House, N.C. Senate and N.C. House. As of the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 7, filing for these offices was open.

Federal

U.S. Senate (filing in Raleigh)

12th U.S. Congressional District (filing in Raleigh)

State

45th N.C. Senate District (filing in Newton)

89th N.C. House District (filing in Newton)

96th N.C. House District (filing in Newton)

District Attorney (filing in Raleigh)

25th Judicial District Court (7 seats; filing in Raleigh)

District 25B Superior Court District (filing in Raleigh)

County/Municipal

County commissioner (3 seats; filing in Newton)

Sheriff (filing in Newton)

Clerk of court (filing in Newton)

Long View mayor (filing in Newton)

Long View Ward 2 (filing in Newton)

Long View Ward 5 (filing in Newton)

Hickory mayor (filing in Newton)

Hickory Ward 4 (filing in Newton)

Hickory Ward 5 (filing in Newton)

Hickory Ward 6 (filing in Newton)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archaeologists discover 1,200-year-old mummy tied with rope

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert