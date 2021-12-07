Election filing for U.S. Congress, N.C. General Assembly to start following court order

Election officials in North Carolina can start filing candidates for state legislative and U.S. House seats following an order from the N.C. Court of Appeals late Monday.

Shortly before noon on Monday, when the filing period for 2022 elections was set to open, county boards of election received notice from the N.C. State Board of Elections that appeals court judges had ordered a stop to filing in N.C. House, N.C. Senate and U.S. House races.

Candidates for N.C. General Assembly seats file with county boards while those running for Congress file with the state in Raleigh.

The order, which was issued by a three-judge appeals court panel, came amid litigation challenging the electoral district maps the N.C. General Assembly adopted in November.

Later on Monday, the full N.C. Court of Appeals issued a new order allowing filing in those races to move forward.

The email informing the Catawba County Board of Elections and other local boards of the change came about eight hours after the original email announcing that filing had been halted.

While filing in these races can go forward for now, there is still potential for further disruption.