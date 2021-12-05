 Skip to main content
Election filing for 2022 elections to open Monday
2022 ELECTIONS

Filing for the 2022 elections opens Monday at noon with seats at the federal, state and local levels up for grabs.

Between Monday and noon on Dec. 17, candidates will be able to get their names on the ballot in races ranging from U.S. Senate to Catawba County sheriff and district attorney.

In a departure from previous years, the December filing period also includes the city of Hickory and town of Long View.

These municipalities would have normally had elections this year but those were pushed back by a delay in census data that changed the timeline for redistricting.

There will also be races for Catawba County school board and soil and water district supervisor in 2022 but the filing for these offices will take place in June.

Filing fees for office range from $5 for a Long View seat to $1,740 for U.S. Senate and House.

For more information on the elections, visit catawbacountync.gov and click the “Elections” link under the “County Services” tab.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

2022 Elections December Filing Period

Federal

U.S. Senate (filing in Raleigh)

12th U.S. Congressional District (filing in Raleigh)

State

45th N.C. Senate District (filing in Newton)

89th N.C. House District (filing in Newton)

96th N.C. House District (filing in Newton)

District Attorney (filing in Raleigh)

25th Judicial District Court (7 seats; filing in Raleigh)

District 25B Superior Court District (filing in Raleigh)

County/Municipal

County commissioner (3 seats; filing in Newton)

Sheriff (filing in Newton)

Clerk of court (filing in Newton)

Long View mayor (filing in Newton)

Long View Ward 2 (filing in Newton)

Long View Ward 5 (filing in Newton)

Hickory mayor (filing in Newton)

Hickory Ward 4 (filing in Newton)

Hickory Ward 5 (filing in Newton)

Hickory Ward 6 (filing in Newton)

