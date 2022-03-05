Election filing closes; competitive races: include Hickory mayor, Catawba County commissioners

Mayor Marla Thompson and Ward 2 Alderman Gary Lingerfelt, the other two Long View candidates up for election this year, are running unopposed. Like Hickory, the Long View races are nonpartisan.

The most crowded local race is the Republican primary for Catawba County commissioner. Five candidates — incumbents Randy Isenhower and Sherry Butler, Newton residents Robert Abernethy and Cole Setzer and Maiden resident Ronn Abernathy — have filed for the three at-large commissioner seats up for election this year.

Whatever the outcome, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners will be adding someone new as it loses one of its longtime members.

Commissioner Kitty Barnes won’t run for reelection this year. Barnes has been on the board of commissioners since 1998.

Barnes said after 24 years on the board, it was time to step down.

“I’m looking forward to having time with family and more time to travel that I haven’t had,” she said.

Barnes, 74, said she is most proud of how the county navigated the financial downturns and recession around 2008, and the growth and industry diversification the county has achieved since then.