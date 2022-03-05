Election filing closes; competitive races: include Hickory mayor, Catawba County commissioners

Election filing concluded Friday, locking in a field that has few competitive races.
In Hickory, there will only be one primary this year: the race for mayor. Mayor Hank Guess will face challengers Quentae Hill and Al Hoover in the primary. The races for Hickory mayor and city council are nonpartisan.
The only other competitive race in Hickory is for the Ward 5 Hickory City Council seat. Chris Simmons filed to run against incumbent Councilman David Zagaroli.
Simmons briefly explained his decision to run when he filed for office on Wednesday.
“Hickory has a long history of sort of there being an inside culture and an outside culture,” Simmons said. “If we don’t intervene and change the directions of things, they’ll just continue the way they are, and I think that’s a problem right now for the way the city works and the way people in the community feel about the city, at least many people feel.”
Ward 4 Councilman David Williams and Ward 6 Councilwoman Jill Patton are running unopposed.
In the town of Long View, non-incumbents Phyllis Pennington and Justin Austin are running for the Ward 5 town council seat. Incumbent Alderman Dallas Tester did not file for reelection.
Mayor Marla Thompson and Ward 2 Alderman Gary Lingerfelt, the other two Long View candidates up for election this year, are running unopposed. Like Hickory, the Long View races are nonpartisan.
The most crowded local race is the Republican primary for Catawba County commissioner. Five candidates — incumbents Randy Isenhower and Sherry Butler, Newton residents Robert Abernethy and Cole Setzer and Maiden resident Ronn Abernathy — have filed for the three at-large commissioner seats up for election this year.
Whatever the outcome, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners will be adding someone new as it loses one of its longtime members.
Commissioner Kitty Barnes won’t run for reelection this year. Barnes has been on the board of commissioners since 1998.
Barnes said after 24 years on the board, it was time to step down.
“I’m looking forward to having time with family and more time to travel that I haven’t had,” she said.
Barnes, 74, said she is most proud of how the county navigated the financial downturns and recession around 2008, and the growth and industry diversification the county has achieved since then.
Barnes served three terms on the Catawba County Schools Board of Education before being elected to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners. Though she’s leaving public service, she’ll still stay in touch with county and school news, she said.
The only other competitive county race is for clerk of court, where the incumbent Kim Sigmon will face challenger Patty Cook in the Republican primary. Sheriff Don Brown is unopposed in his reelection bid.
Rep. Mitchell Setzer is the only state legislator from Catawba County facing a primary.
He is running for reelection against Newton residents Kelli Weaver Moore and Benjamin Devine in the Republican primary for N.C. House District 96, which covers eastern and southern Catawba County as well as part of Iredell County.
Rep. Jay Adams, Sen. Dean Proctor and District Attorney Scott Reilly, all Republicans, are running for reelection unopposed.
Longtime Rep. Patrick McHenry will face five challengers in his bid to win another term from North Carolina’s 10th Congressional District: Richard Speer, Jeff Gregory, Michael Magnotta and Gary Robinson.
There is also a Democratic primary in the 10th District between Pam Genant and Michael Felder.
In addition, races for U.S. Senate and judicial seats ranging from district court to the N.C. Supreme Court will also be on the ballot this year.
There will be another filing period later this year for the Catawba County school board and soil and water district supervisors.