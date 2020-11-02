 Skip to main content
Election Day is Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.
Voters lined the sidewalk outside Highland Recreation Center during the first day of early voting. Early voting has now ended and the last chance to cast a ballot in person in the 2020 elections will be on Tuesday. 

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Early voting has ended and people who want to go cast their ballot in person will have one more opportunity.

The polls will open on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and remain open until 7:30 p.m. Anyone in line by 7:30 will be allowed to vote.

Unlike the early voting period, there is no same-day registration for Election Day. Only people who are already registered may vote on Tuesday.

Another difference between the early voting period and Election Day has to do with where people can vote.

In early voting, voters were allowed to vote at any of the five polling locations regardless of where they live in the county.

That is not the case on Election Day. Voters must cast a ballot at their assigned precinct.

Forty Election Day precincts will be open throughout the county on Tuesday. Voters can confirm their precinct by searching “Voter Search – Voter Tools” on Google and typing in their name.

The deadline to request absentee ballots has passed but there is still time to return them. Absentee ballots are accepted at the Catawba County Board of Elections office at 145 Government Drive in Newton until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mailed ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Nov. 12.

The results reported on Tuesday night will include the in-person voting numbers during early voting and on Election Day, as well as absentee ballots turned in by 5 p.m. the day before Election Day, Catawba County Elections Director Amanda Duncan said.

Results are not official until canvassing is conducted by the Catawba County Board of Elections in the weeks after Election Day.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

