Election 2022: County commissioner candidates say priorities include smart growth, common sense and quality of life

Catawba County residents will be electing at least two new members of the board of commissioners in this year’s elections.

Three at-large seats of the five-member board are up for election this year and Republican Commissioner Randy Isenhower is the only incumbent on the general election ballot.

Commissioner Sherry Butler ran in the Republican primary but lost. Commissioner Kitty Barnes opted not to seek another term.

Republicans Robert Abernethy and Cole Setzer and Democrat Wendy Boulanger Kennedy are the other candidates.

All four candidates responded to questionnaires discussing their priorities and views on the direction of the county.

Cole Setzer Background Age: 36 Occupation: Accountant Education: Appalachian State BS 2008; Master's Public Administration 2010 Place of residence: Startown Previous elected/appointed office: None

What are your top priorities if elected?

My priorities if elected are low crime, low taxes, and good governance.

By prioritizing these issues, we can create a stable environment for current and future families, businesses, and individuals to thrive.

Do you believe Catawba County is on the right track?

I believe that Catawba County is on the right track. We still have room for improvement though.

We have good law enforcement and first responders in the area that keep us safe. I will continue to push support for them so that everyone is safe, and crime continues to stay low.

The county and the EDC are doing a great job of recruiting and retaining businesses to the area, my job is to push policies and fiscal oversight of the county government so that these industries continue to find the county’s business environment attractive.

Wendy Boulanger Kennedy Age: 47 Occupation: Strategic relationship manager Education: East Carolina University, 1999, BS in Computer Science & Mathematics Place of residence: Sherrills Ford Previous elected/appointed office: N/A

What are your top priorities if elected?

Smarter development, smarter planning and smarter growth.

I am not looking to stop growth, as that is not feasible. As a county, we need growth to continue to thrive and evolve.

What we can do is be smarter about our growth. Ensuring we have the infrastructure to support our growth and slow it down to a pace where we can provide adequate infrastructure to ensure county residents are not negatively impacted.

The county surveyed residents some years ago before drafting the seven Small Area Plans. In all seven areas surveyed, residents clearly stated that as a community, they wanted to preserve and valued our small-town atmosphere, trees, natural beauty, proactive zoning regulations, low-density development and open green spaces.

Secondly, improve our affordable housing options here.

While we have a lot of new residential developments throughout, most of these are not at an affordable price point. There is a good amount of inventory of run-down, older homes throughout the county that could easily be flipped or brought back to life and sold at a more reasonable price point.

More affordable housing would make our county more attractive to individuals in all stages of life: elderly couples on a fixed income, singles starting in careers, adult children looking to be closer to their aging parents and parents looking to be closer to their kids and grandkids.

A variety of housing opportunities will make our community dynamic, lively, and, most importantly, sustainable, lending itself to accommodating a demographically diverse population that will help create a sustainable community, a community with income and age diversity.

Affordable housing for working families close to their places of employment is critical to any region’s economic health.

Both of these lead to my third point, economic development, workforce preparedness, and attracting people to the area for work. We must ensure we are continually attracting new businesses to set up roots here, encourage retention, and look to balance commercial and agricultural development.

Do you believe Catawba County is on the right track?

Overall, yes, I feel the county is on the right track, although, as I mentioned, there is room for improvement in how we plan and execute.

Currently, we are developing and growing at a rate our infrastructure cannot keep up with, causing concerns and issues for residents and businesses.

We need to slow down and ensure that our roadways can handle the increased demands, make sure our fire, police, EMS and schools are equipped to handle the growing population and budget to allow our county resources to continue to serve and protect.

We need to require more out of the land developers to offset the green space and wetlands they are wiping out, roadways they are bringing to a breaking point, and schools that are bursting at the seams.

We need to require land developers to replace green spaces and wetlands destroyed as a result of residential and commercial development, and supplement our schools, fire, police and EMS with additional funding.

Robert Abernethy Background Age: 41 Occupation: Executive vice president of Carolina Glove Education: Gardner-Webb University, 2006, Business Administration Place of residence: Newton Previous elected/appointed office: Newton City Council, 2009-2017

What are your top priorities if elected?

Upholding the Constitution of the United States of America and the principles on which it was created are the most important issues facing government on every level. I believe in simple, common-sense solutions to our challenges.

Another priority is addressing the urban sprawl from Charlotte. We need to accept that we will experience growth, but we also need to make sure it’s sustainable, healthy growth and doesn’t negatively impact our quality of life.

Catawba County, like many other counties throughout the USA, faces a battle against common sense and our traditional values.

I deeply believe my experiences as a businessman, in government during two terms on Newton City Council — I believe in term limits — and as a Catawban have prepared me to take on these responsibilities and uphold constitutional conservative principles.

Do you believe Catawba County is on the right track?

Yes, Catawba County is on the right track but there are times it takes detours off the track.

Catawba County is a wonderful place to work, live, do business and raise a family. Our county has done a terrific job of attracting textiles, furniture and other various forms of manufacturing. However, even with recent success in the technology sector, there remains a need for higher-paying jobs with higher skill levels.

This will help our county twofold: higher wages and retaining/attracting youth.

Updating broadband is one part of the solution, as is continuing to grow our partnerships with local colleges, business leaders, our state and federal governments and leveraging our strengths as a community to gain greater access to sources of education and technology.

Randy Isenhower Background Age: 68 Occupation: Lawyer Education: Juris doctor from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law, 1979; Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with High Honors, North Carolina State University, 1976 Previous elected/appointed office: Catawba County Board of Commissioners, 2010-present; Golden LEAF Foundation Board of Directors, 2013-present; Newton-Conover school board, 1997-2009; North Carolina Dispute Resolution Commission, 1999-2005; Catawba County ABC Board, 1998-2008; North Carolina Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners, 1998-2004

What are your top priorities if elected?

To continue the good economic development and quality of life we are experiencing in Catawba County.

Since 2016, the board of commissioners has led a coordinated, countywide strategic plan to drive economic growth and enhance our good quality of life.

This is a collaborative effort with municipal and county partners to identify and prioritize key growth sectors. We will continue to develop and implement the strategic plan to boost and sustain long-term economic prosperity.

With the upcoming property reevaluation, we have an excellent opportunity to lower the property tax rate. At the last reevaluation, I voted to lower the property tax rate.

Do you believe Catawba County is on the right track?

I do believe Catawba County is on the right track.

Since 2017, Catawba County has added over $2.7 billion of new investment and over 3,200 good-paying jobs.

The county-funded Workforce Solutions Center on the campus of Catawba Valley Community College is a great resource for job training and business recruitment.

The good quality of life has been enhanced by expanding our county park system, adding 200 acres to Riverbend Park and opening the 600-acre Mountain Creek Park.

Emergency Services have been expanded, both in personnel and assets.

We celebrated the recent groundbreaking for the new Maiden Elementary School. Since 2018, the county funded over $106 million in capital improvements for our three school systems and CVCC.

To stay on this positive path, we need to continue to develop collaborative partnerships.

In the past six months, I met with each of our municipal leaders to establish support for a countywide study to best evaluate the water and sewer assets of each local government, infrastructure needs throughout the county and how we can best coordinate and develop a countywide strategy for future infrastructure growth.

This will certainly benefit all areas of our county.

The recent addition of the Appalachian State University campus in the county, along with Lenoir-Rhyne University, CVCC and K-64, provide tremendous collaborative educational opportunities across all curriculums.